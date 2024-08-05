Albania Period: 1925-2022 1925-2022
20 Franga Ari 1937 R "Independence" (Albania, Ahmet Zogu)
Photo by: Numismatica Genevensis SA
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,4516 g
- Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 2,500
Description
- Country Albania
- Period Ahmet Zogu
- Denomination 20 Franga Ari
- Year 1937
- Ruler Zog I (King of the Albanians)
- Mint Rome
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (105)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Albanian 20 Franga Ari 1937 "Independence" with mark R. This gold coin from the times of Ahmet Zogu struck at the Rome Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 180 sold at the Numismatica Genevensis SA auction for CHF 9,000. Bidding took place November 15, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
- All companies
- Auction World (1)
- Baldwin's (2)
- Busso Peus (2)
- Cayón (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Heritage (15)
- HERVERA (1)
- Hess Divo (1)
- Jean ELSEN (1)
- JMPG (1)
- Karamitsos (2)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (14)
- Nomisma (8)
- Nomisma Aste (2)
- Numismatica Genevensis (4)
- Numismatica Luciani (1)
- Numismatica Ranieri (2)
- Palombo (1)
- Rauch (3)
- Schulman (1)
- SINCONA (7)
- Soler y Llach (3)
- Solidus Numismatik (1)
- Sonntag (2)
- Spink (2)
- Stack's (7)
- Stephen Album (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- UBS (5)
- V. GADOURY (2)
- VL Nummus (5)
- WAG (2)
- WCN (1)
Seller Stephen Album
Date June 16, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
1100 $
Price in auction currency 1100 USD
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
1100 $
Price in auction currency 1100 USD
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date January 28, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date November 23, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Nomisma Aste
Date November 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Nomisma Aste
Date November 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date August 24, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numismatica Luciani
Date April 25, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 5
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Franga Ari 1937 "Independence", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search