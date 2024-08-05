Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Albania Period: 1925-2022 1925-2022

20 Franga Ari 1937 R "Independence" (Albania, Ahmet Zogu)

Obverse 20 Franga Ari 1937 R "Independence" - Gold Coin Value - Albania, Ahmet Zogu Reverse 20 Franga Ari 1937 R "Independence" - Gold Coin Value - Albania, Ahmet Zogu

Photo by: Numismatica Genevensis SA

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,4516 g
  • Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 2,500

Description

  • Country Albania
  • Period Ahmet Zogu
  • Denomination 20 Franga Ari
  • Year 1937
  • Ruler Zog I (King of the Albanians)
  • Mint Rome
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (105)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Albanian 20 Franga Ari 1937 "Independence" with mark R. This gold coin from the times of Ahmet Zogu struck at the Rome Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 180 sold at the Numismatica Genevensis SA auction for CHF 9,000. Bidding took place November 15, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • Baldwin's (2)
  • Busso Peus (2)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Heritage (15)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • JMPG (1)
  • Karamitsos (2)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (14)
  • Nomisma (8)
  • Nomisma Aste (2)
  • Numismatica Genevensis (4)
  • Numismatica Luciani (1)
  • Numismatica Ranieri (2)
  • Palombo (1)
  • Rauch (3)
  • Schulman (1)
  • SINCONA (7)
  • Soler y Llach (3)
  • Solidus Numismatik (1)
  • Sonntag (2)
  • Spink (2)
  • Stack's (7)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • UBS (5)
  • V. GADOURY (2)
  • VL Nummus (5)
  • WAG (2)
  • WCN (1)
Albania 20 Franga Ari 1937 R "Independence" at auction Stephen Album - June 16, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date June 16, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
1100 $
Price in auction currency 1100 USD
Albania 20 Franga Ari 1937 R "Independence" at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
1100 $
Price in auction currency 1100 USD
Albania 20 Franga Ari 1937 R "Independence" at auction Jean ELSEN - March 23, 2024
Albania 20 Franga Ari 1937 R "Independence" at auction Jean ELSEN - March 23, 2024
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 20 Franga Ari 1937 R "Independence" at auction Auction World - January 28, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date January 28, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 20 Franga Ari 1937 R "Independence" at auction Stack's - January 14, 2024
Albania 20 Franga Ari 1937 R "Independence" at auction Stack's - January 14, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 20 Franga Ari 1937 R "Independence" at auction Stack's - January 14, 2024
Albania 20 Franga Ari 1937 R "Independence" at auction Stack's - January 14, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 20 Franga Ari 1937 R "Independence" at auction Heritage - November 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date November 23, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 20 Franga Ari 1937 R "Independence" at auction Nomisma Aste - November 12, 2023
Seller Nomisma Aste
Date November 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 20 Franga Ari 1937 R "Independence" at auction Nomisma Aste - November 12, 2023
Seller Nomisma Aste
Date November 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 20 Franga Ari 1937 R "Independence" at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 20 Franga Ari 1937 R "Independence" at auction Künker - September 26, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 20 Franga Ari 1937 R "Independence" at auction Heritage - August 24, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 24, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 20 Franga Ari 1937 R "Independence" at auction Heritage - August 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 20 Franga Ari 1937 R "Independence" at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 20 Franga Ari 1937 R "Independence" at auction Soler y Llach - April 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 20 Franga Ari 1937 R "Independence" at auction Numismatica Luciani - April 25, 2023
Seller Numismatica Luciani
Date April 25, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 20 Franga Ari 1937 R "Independence" at auction Künker - February 2, 2023
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 20 Franga Ari 1937 R "Independence" at auction Stack's - January 15, 2023
Albania 20 Franga Ari 1937 R "Independence" at auction Stack's - January 15, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 20 Franga Ari 1937 R "Independence" at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 20 Franga Ari 1937 R "Independence" at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 20 Franga Ari 1937 R "Independence" at auction Nomisma - November 27, 2022
Seller Nomisma
Date November 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Albania 20 Franga Ari 1937 R "Independence" at auction Heritage - August 8, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 8, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Franga Ari 1937 "Independence", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Albania Coin catalog of Ahmet Zogu Coins of Albania in 1937 All Albanian coins Albanian gold coins Albanian coins 20 Franga Ari Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search