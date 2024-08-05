20 Franga Ari 1937 R "Independence" (Albania, Ahmet Zogu)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Albanian 20 Franga Ari 1937 "Independence" with mark R. This gold coin from the times of Ahmet Zogu struck at the Rome Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 180 sold at the Numismatica Genevensis SA auction for CHF 9,000. Bidding took place November 15, 2021.

Сondition UNC (50) AU (17) XF (33) VF (4) Condition (slab) MS64 (9) MS63 (10) MS62 (8) MS61 (6) AU58 (2) DETAILS (1) Service PCGS (9) NGC (27) Other filters Coins from collections (1)

Seller All companies

Auction World (1)

Baldwin's (2)

Busso Peus (2)

Cayón (1)

Goldberg (1)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Heritage (15)

HERVERA (1)

Hess Divo (1)

Jean ELSEN (1)

JMPG (1)

Karamitsos (2)

Katz (1)

Künker (14)

Nomisma (8)

Nomisma Aste (2)

Numismatica Genevensis (4)

Numismatica Luciani (1)

Numismatica Ranieri (2)

Palombo (1)

Rauch (3)

Schulman (1)

SINCONA (7)

Soler y Llach (3)

Solidus Numismatik (1)

Sonntag (2)

Spink (2)

Stack's (7)

Stephen Album (1)

Teutoburger (1)

UBS (5)

V. GADOURY (2)

VL Nummus (5)

WAG (2)

WCN (1)