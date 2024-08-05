Albania Period: 1925-2022 1925-2022
20 Franga Ari 1926 R "Skanderbeg". Fasces (Albania, Ahmet Zogu)
Variety: Fasces
Photo by: Numismatica Genevensis SA
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,4516 g
- Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 100
Description
- Country Albania
- Period Ahmet Zogu
- Denomination 20 Franga Ari
- Year 1926
- Mint Rome
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Albanian 20 Franga Ari 1926 "Skanderbeg" with mark R. Fasces. This gold coin from the times of Ahmet Zogu struck at the Rome Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 975 sold at the Numismatica Genevensis SA auction for CHF 42,000. Bidding took place November 27, 2012.
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
13919 $
Price in auction currency 13000 EUR
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
14121 $
Price in auction currency 13000 EUR
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 13, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aurora Numismatica
Date September 29, 2023
Condition MS64 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aurora Numismatica
Date May 22, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 14, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 16, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 16, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 29, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date January 30, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date December 3, 2018
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 1, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Palombo
Date October 22, 2017
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Auctiones
Date March 19, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Hess Divo
Date November 17, 2015
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2015
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 25, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
