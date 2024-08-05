Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Albania Period: 1925-2022 1925-2022

20 Franga Ari 1926 R "Skanderbeg". Fasces (Albania, Ahmet Zogu)

Variety: Fasces

Obverse 20 Franga Ari 1926 R "Skanderbeg" Fasces - Gold Coin Value - Albania, Ahmet Zogu Reverse 20 Franga Ari 1926 R "Skanderbeg" Fasces - Gold Coin Value - Albania, Ahmet Zogu

Photo by: Numismatica Genevensis SA

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,4516 g
  • Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 100

Description

  • Country Albania
  • Period Ahmet Zogu
  • Denomination 20 Franga Ari
  • Year 1926
  • Mint Rome
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (28) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Albanian 20 Franga Ari 1926 "Skanderbeg" with mark R. Fasces. This gold coin from the times of Ahmet Zogu struck at the Rome Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 975 sold at the Numismatica Genevensis SA auction for CHF 42,000. Bidding took place November 27, 2012.

Albania 20 Franga Ari 1926 R "Skanderbeg" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
13919 $
Price in auction currency 13000 EUR
Albania 20 Franga Ari 1926 R "Skanderbeg" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
14121 $
Price in auction currency 13000 EUR
Albania 20 Franga Ari 1926 R "Skanderbeg" at auction MDC Monaco - October 13, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 13, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free
Albania 20 Franga Ari 1926 R "Skanderbeg" at auction Aurora Numismatica - September 29, 2023
Seller Aurora Numismatica
Date September 29, 2023
Condition MS64 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free
Albania 20 Franga Ari 1926 R "Skanderbeg" at auction Aurora Numismatica - May 22, 2023
Seller Aurora Numismatica
Date May 22, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free
Albania 20 Franga Ari 1926 R "Skanderbeg" at auction Stack's - January 15, 2023
Albania 20 Franga Ari 1926 R "Skanderbeg" at auction Stack's - January 15, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free
Albania 20 Franga Ari 1926 R "Skanderbeg" at auction Stack's - January 15, 2023
Albania 20 Franga Ari 1926 R "Skanderbeg" at auction Stack's - January 15, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free
Albania 20 Franga Ari 1926 R "Skanderbeg" at auction Numismatica Genevensis - November 14, 2022
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 14, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free
Albania 20 Franga Ari 1926 R "Skanderbeg" at auction Numismatica Genevensis - November 16, 2021
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 16, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free
Albania 20 Franga Ari 1926 R "Skanderbeg" at auction Numismatica Genevensis - November 16, 2021
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 16, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free
Albania 20 Franga Ari 1926 R "Skanderbeg" at auction MDC Monaco - October 29, 2020
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 29, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Albania 20 Franga Ari 1926 R "Skanderbeg" at auction Künker - January 30, 2020
Seller Künker
Date January 30, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free
Albania 20 Franga Ari 1926 R "Skanderbeg" at auction Numismatica Genevensis - December 3, 2018
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date December 3, 2018
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free
Albania 20 Franga Ari 1926 R "Skanderbeg" at auction Jesús Vico - March 1, 2018
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 1, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Albania 20 Franga Ari 1926 R "Skanderbeg" at auction Palombo - October 22, 2017
Seller Palombo
Date October 22, 2017
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free
Albania 20 Franga Ari 1926 R "Skanderbeg" at auction Auctiones - March 19, 2017
Seller Auctiones
Date March 19, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Albania 20 Franga Ari 1926 R "Skanderbeg" at auction Heritage - January 4, 2016
Albania 20 Franga Ari 1926 R "Skanderbeg" at auction Heritage - January 4, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2016
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Albania 20 Franga Ari 1926 R "Skanderbeg" at auction Hess Divo - November 17, 2015
Seller Hess Divo
Date November 17, 2015
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free
Albania 20 Franga Ari 1926 R "Skanderbeg" at auction Künker - January 29, 2015
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2015
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free
Albania 20 Franga Ari 1926 R "Skanderbeg" at auction Numismatica Genevensis - November 25, 2014
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 25, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Albania 20 Franga Ari 1926 R "Skanderbeg" at auction Spink - September 30, 2013
Seller Spink
Date September 30, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Franga Ari 1926 "Skanderbeg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

