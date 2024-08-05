20 Franga Ari 1926 R "Skanderbeg". Fasces (Albania, Ahmet Zogu)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Albanian 20 Franga Ari 1926 "Skanderbeg" with mark R. Fasces. This gold coin from the times of Ahmet Zogu struck at the Rome Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 975 sold at the Numismatica Genevensis SA auction for CHF 42,000. Bidding took place November 27, 2012.

Сondition UNC (16) AU (5) XF (6) VF (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS64 (2) MS63 (8) MS61 (2) PL (1) Service NGC (12) PCGS (1)

Seller All companies

Auctiones (1)

Aurora Numismatica (2)

Heritage (2)

Hess Divo (2)

Jesús Vico (1)

Künker (4)

Leu (1)

MDC Monaco (2)

Numismatica Genevensis (6)

Palombo (1)

Spink (1)

Stack's (3)

UBS (1)

Westfälische (1)