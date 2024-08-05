20 Franga Ari 1926 R "Skanderbeg" (Albania, Ahmet Zogu)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Albanian 20 Franga Ari 1926 "Skanderbeg" with mark R. This gold coin from the times of Ahmet Zogu struck at the Rome Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 789 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 13,000. Bidding took place May 13, 2024.

Сondition UNC (78) AU (37) XF (35) VF (1) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS67 (3) MS66 (6) MS65 (3) MS64 (15) MS63 (18) MS62 (4) AU58 (1) SP63 (1) DETAILS (4) Service NGC (40) PCGS (14) ANACS (1)

Seller All companies

ANTIUM AURUM (1)

Art-Rite S.r.l. (1)

Auction World (1)

Baldwin's (2)

Bertolami (1)

Bolaffi (1)

Busso Peus (1)

cgb.fr (1)

Chaponnière (1)

CNG (1)

Frühwald (1)

Goldberg (1)

Gorny & Mosch (3)

Grün (1)

Heritage (25)

Heritage Eur (1)

Hess Divo (2)

Jean ELSEN (2)

Jesús Vico (1)

Katz (3)

Künker (16)

Leu (1)

Marciniak (1)

MDC Monaco (1)

Meister & Sonntag (1)

Münzenonline (1)

Nomisma (7)

Numimarket (2)

Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich (1)

Numismatica Genevensis (2)

Numismatica Ranieri (7)

Palombo (2)

Rauch (9)

Reinhard Fischer (2)

Schulman (1)

SINCONA (13)

Sonntag (1)

Spink (4)

Stack's (13)

UBS (7)

V. GADOURY (2)

WAG (8)