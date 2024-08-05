Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Albania Period: 1925-2022 1925-2022

20 Franga Ari 1926 R "Skanderbeg" (Albania, Ahmet Zogu)

Obverse 20 Franga Ari 1926 R "Skanderbeg" - Gold Coin Value - Albania, Ahmet Zogu Reverse 20 Franga Ari 1926 R "Skanderbeg" - Gold Coin Value - Albania, Ahmet Zogu

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,4516 g
  • Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 5,900

Description

  • Country Albania
  • Period Ahmet Zogu
  • Denomination 20 Franga Ari
  • Year 1926
  • Mint Rome
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (153) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Albanian 20 Franga Ari 1926 "Skanderbeg" with mark R. This gold coin from the times of Ahmet Zogu struck at the Rome Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 789 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 13,000. Bidding took place May 13, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • ANTIUM AURUM (1)
  • Art-Rite S.r.l. (1)
  • Auction World (1)
  • Baldwin's (2)
  • Bertolami (1)
  • Bolaffi (1)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • cgb.fr (1)
  • Chaponnière (1)
  • CNG (1)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (3)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (25)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Hess Divo (2)
  • Jean ELSEN (2)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Katz (3)
  • Künker (16)
  • Leu (1)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • Meister & Sonntag (1)
  • Münzenonline (1)
  • Nomisma (7)
  • Numimarket (2)
  • Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich (1)
  • Numismatica Genevensis (2)
  • Numismatica Ranieri (7)
  • Palombo (2)
  • Rauch (9)
  • Reinhard Fischer (2)
  • Schulman (1)
  • SINCONA (13)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Spink (4)
  • Stack's (13)
  • UBS (7)
  • V. GADOURY (2)
  • WAG (8)
Albania 20 Franga Ari 1926 R "Skanderbeg" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
2141 $
Price in auction currency 2000 EUR
Albania 20 Franga Ari 1926 R "Skanderbeg" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
2998 $
Price in auction currency 2800 EUR
Albania 20 Franga Ari 1926 R "Skanderbeg" at auction CNG - May 29, 2024
Seller CNG
Date May 29, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 20 Franga Ari 1926 R "Skanderbeg" at auction ANTIUM AURUM - May 17, 2024
Seller ANTIUM AURUM
Date May 17, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 20 Franga Ari 1926 R "Skanderbeg" at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2024
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 20 Franga Ari 1926 R "Skanderbeg" at auction Jean ELSEN - March 23, 2024
Albania 20 Franga Ari 1926 R "Skanderbeg" at auction Jean ELSEN - March 23, 2024
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 20 Franga Ari 1926 R "Skanderbeg" at auction Heritage - January 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 20 Franga Ari 1926 R "Skanderbeg" at auction Stack's - January 15, 2024
Albania 20 Franga Ari 1926 R "Skanderbeg" at auction Stack's - January 15, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 20 Franga Ari 1926 R "Skanderbeg" at auction Heritage - November 30, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date November 30, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 20 Franga Ari 1926 R "Skanderbeg" at auction Heritage Eur - November 17, 2023
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 20 Franga Ari 1926 R "Skanderbeg" at auction Numismatica Ranieri - November 5, 2023
Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date November 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 20 Franga Ari 1926 R "Skanderbeg" at auction Heritage - August 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 20 Franga Ari 1926 R "Skanderbeg" at auction Heritage - August 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 20 Franga Ari 1926 R "Skanderbeg" at auction SINCONA - May 17, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 20 Franga Ari 1926 R "Skanderbeg" at auction Münzenonline - April 28, 2023
Seller Münzenonline
Date April 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 20 Franga Ari 1926 R "Skanderbeg" at auction MDC Monaco - April 22, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date April 22, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 20 Franga Ari 1926 R "Skanderbeg" at auction Künker - March 24, 2023
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 20 Franga Ari 1926 R "Skanderbeg" at auction Künker - March 24, 2023
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 20 Franga Ari 1926 R "Skanderbeg" at auction Art-Rite S.r.l. - March 16, 2023
Seller Art-Rite S.r.l.
Date March 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 20 Franga Ari 1926 R "Skanderbeg" at auction Stack's - January 15, 2023
Albania 20 Franga Ari 1926 R "Skanderbeg" at auction Stack's - January 15, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 20 Franga Ari 1926 R "Skanderbeg" at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Franga Ari 1926 "Skanderbeg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Albania Coin catalog of Ahmet Zogu Coins of Albania in 1926 All Albanian coins Albanian gold coins Albanian coins 20 Franga Ari Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search