Albania Period: 1925-2022 1925-2022
20 Franga Ari 1926 R "Skanderbeg" (Albania, Ahmet Zogu)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,4516 g
- Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 5,900
Description
- Country Albania
- Period Ahmet Zogu
- Denomination 20 Franga Ari
- Year 1926
- Mint Rome
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Albanian 20 Franga Ari 1926 "Skanderbeg" with mark R. This gold coin from the times of Ahmet Zogu struck at the Rome Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 789 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 13,000. Bidding took place May 13, 2024.
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
2141 $
Price in auction currency 2000 EUR
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
2998 $
Price in auction currency 2800 EUR
Seller ANTIUM AURUM
Date May 17, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date November 30, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date November 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Münzenonline
Date April 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller MDC Monaco
Date April 22, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Art-Rite S.r.l.
Date March 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
