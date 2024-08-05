Albania Period: 1925-2022 1925-2022
20 Franga Ari 1927 R (Albania, Ahmet Zogu)
Photo by: Numismatica Genevensis SA
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,4516 g
- Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 6,000
Description
- Country Albania
- Period Ahmet Zogu
- Denomination 20 Franga Ari
- Year 1927
- Ruler Zog I (King of the Albanians)
- Mint Rome
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (240)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Albanian 20 Franga Ari 1927 with mark R. This gold coin from the times of Ahmet Zogu struck at the Rome Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5788 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,000. Bidding took place March 22, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
1606 $
Price in auction currency 1500 EUR
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1499 $
Price in auction currency 1400 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date May 15, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 23, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date November 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 31, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date July 31, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
