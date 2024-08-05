20 Franga Ari 1927 R (Albania, Ahmet Zogu)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Albanian 20 Franga Ari 1927 with mark R. This gold coin from the times of Ahmet Zogu struck at the Rome Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5788 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,000. Bidding took place March 22, 2023.

Сondition UNC (83) AU (61) XF (91) VF (2) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS65 (7) MS64 (7) MS63 (12) MS62 (10) MS61 (9) MS60 (1) AU58 (13) AU55 (3) DETAILS (5) Service NGC (51) PCGS (18)

