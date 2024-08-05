Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Albania Period: 1925-2022 1925-2022

20 Franga Ari 1927 R (Albania, Ahmet Zogu)

Obverse 20 Franga Ari 1927 R - Gold Coin Value - Albania, Ahmet Zogu Reverse 20 Franga Ari 1927 R - Gold Coin Value - Albania, Ahmet Zogu

Photo by: Numismatica Genevensis SA

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,4516 g
  • Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 6,000

Description

  • Country Albania
  • Period Ahmet Zogu
  • Denomination 20 Franga Ari
  • Year 1927
  • Ruler Zog I (King of the Albanians)
  • Mint Rome
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (240)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Albanian 20 Franga Ari 1927 with mark R. This gold coin from the times of Ahmet Zogu struck at the Rome Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5788 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,000. Bidding took place March 22, 2023.

Albania 20 Franga Ari 1927 R at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
1606 $
Price in auction currency 1500 EUR
Albania 20 Franga Ari 1927 R at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1499 $
Price in auction currency 1400 EUR
Albania 20 Franga Ari 1927 R at auction Stack's - May 15, 2024
Albania 20 Franga Ari 1927 R at auction Stack's - May 15, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date May 15, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Albania 20 Franga Ari 1927 R at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Albania 20 Franga Ari 1927 R at auction Jean ELSEN - March 23, 2024
Albania 20 Franga Ari 1927 R at auction Jean ELSEN - March 23, 2024
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 23, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Albania 20 Franga Ari 1927 R at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Albania 20 Franga Ari 1927 R at auction Heritage - January 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Albania 20 Franga Ari 1927 R at auction Stack's - January 14, 2024
Albania 20 Franga Ari 1927 R at auction Stack's - January 14, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Albania 20 Franga Ari 1927 R at auction Rauch - December 9, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date December 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Albania 20 Franga Ari 1927 R at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Albania 20 Franga Ari 1927 R at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Albania 20 Franga Ari 1927 R at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Albania 20 Franga Ari 1927 R at auction Numismatica Ranieri - November 5, 2023
Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date November 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Albania 20 Franga Ari 1927 R at auction Künker - September 26, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Albania 20 Franga Ari 1927 R at auction Künker - September 26, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Albania 20 Franga Ari 1927 R at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Albania 20 Franga Ari 1927 R at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Albania 20 Franga Ari 1927 R at auction Nomisma - September 3, 2023
Seller Nomisma
Date September 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Albania 20 Franga Ari 1927 R at auction Heritage - August 31, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 31, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Albania 20 Franga Ari 1927 R at auction Coin Cabinet - July 31, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date July 31, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Albania 20 Franga Ari 1927 R at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Albania 20 Franga Ari 1927 R at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Albania 20 Franga Ari 1927 R at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
