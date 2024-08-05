Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Albania Period: 1925-2022 1925-2022

20 Franga Ari 1926 R (Albania, Ahmet Zogu)

no image
no image

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,4516 g
  • Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Albania
  • Period Ahmet Zogu
  • Denomination 20 Franga Ari
  • Year 1926
  • Ruler Zog I (King of the Albanians)
  • Mint Rome
  • Purpose Circulation
