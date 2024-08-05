Albania Period: 1925-2022 1925-2022
20 Franga Ari 1926 R (Albania, Ahmet Zogu)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,4516 g
- Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Albania
- Period Ahmet Zogu
- Denomination 20 Franga Ari
- Year 1926
- Ruler Zog I (King of the Albanians)
- Mint Rome
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (0)
Auction prices
Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Franga Ari 1926 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
