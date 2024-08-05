Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Albania Period: 1925-2022 1925-2022

100 Franga Ari 1927 R. Two stars (Albania, Ahmet Zogu)

Variety: Two stars

Obverse 100 Franga Ari 1927 R Two stars - Gold Coin Value - Albania, Ahmet Zogu Reverse 100 Franga Ari 1927 R Two stars - Gold Coin Value - Albania, Ahmet Zogu

Photo by: Numismatica Genevensis SA

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 32,2581 g
  • Pure gold (0,9334 oz) 29,0323 g
  • Diameter 35 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 5,000

Description

  • Country Albania
  • Period Ahmet Zogu
  • Denomination 100 Franga Ari
  • Year 1927
  • Ruler Zog I (King of the Albanians)
  • Mint Rome
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (153) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Albanian 100 Franga Ari 1927 with mark R. Two stars. This gold coin from the times of Ahmet Zogu struck at the Rome Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 23012 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 9,488. Bidding took place April 15, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (4)
  • Aurea (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Aurora Numismatica (2)
  • Bolaffi (2)
  • cgb.fr (1)
  • Chaponnière (5)
  • Coin Cabinet (1)
  • GINZA (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (23)
  • Hess Divo (2)
  • Künker (47)
  • Leu (1)
  • MDC Monaco (5)
  • Nomisma (5)
  • Numismatica Genevensis (3)
  • Numismatica Ranieri (1)
  • Palombo (8)
  • Rauch (2)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • Sima Srl (1)
  • SINCONA (7)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Spink (1)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Taisei (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • UBS (8)
  • V. GADOURY (4)
  • Varesi (1)
  • VL Nummus (2)
  • WAG (4)
  • Westfälische (1)
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1927 R at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2024
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2867 $
Price in auction currency 2600 CHF
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1927 R at auction Sima Srl - April 1, 2024
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1927 R at auction Sima Srl - April 1, 2024
Seller Sima Srl
Date April 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
4317 $
Price in auction currency 4000 EUR
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1927 R at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1927 R at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1927 R at auction Aurora Numismatica - March 1, 2024
Seller Aurora Numismatica
Date March 1, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1927 R at auction Taisei - December 10, 2023
Seller Taisei
Date December 10, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1927 R at auction Aurora Numismatica - September 29, 2023
Seller Aurora Numismatica
Date September 29, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1927 R at auction Künker - September 26, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1927 R at auction Künker - September 26, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1927 R at auction Varesi - September 20, 2023
Seller Varesi
Date September 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1927 R at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1927 R at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1927 R at auction MDC Monaco - April 22, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date April 22, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1927 R at auction MDC Monaco - April 22, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date April 22, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1927 R at auction Künker - March 24, 2023
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1927 R at auction Künker - March 24, 2023
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1927 R at auction Künker - March 24, 2023
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1927 R at auction Künker - February 2, 2023
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1927 R at auction Palombo - January 28, 2023
Seller Palombo
Date January 28, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1927 R at auction Coin Cabinet - January 10, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date January 10, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1927 R at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 100 Franga Ari 1927 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Albania Coin catalog of Ahmet Zogu Coins of Albania in 1927 All Albanian coins Albanian gold coins Albanian coins 100 Franga Ari Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search