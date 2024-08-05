Albania Period: 1925-2022 1925-2022
100 Franga Ari 1927 R. Two stars (Albania, Ahmet Zogu)
Variety: Two stars
Photo by: Numismatica Genevensis SA
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 32,2581 g
- Pure gold (0,9334 oz) 29,0323 g
- Diameter 35 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 5,000
Description
- Country Albania
- Period Ahmet Zogu
- Denomination 100 Franga Ari
- Year 1927
- Ruler Zog I (King of the Albanians)
- Mint Rome
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (153) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Albanian 100 Franga Ari 1927 with mark R. Two stars. This gold coin from the times of Ahmet Zogu struck at the Rome Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 23012 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 9,488. Bidding took place April 15, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2867 $
Price in auction currency 2600 CHF
Seller Sima Srl
Date April 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
4317 $
Price in auction currency 4000 EUR
Seller Aurora Numismatica
Date March 1, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Taisei
Date December 10, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Varesi
Date September 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller MDC Monaco
Date April 22, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller MDC Monaco
Date April 22, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Palombo
Date January 28, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date January 10, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Selling price
