100 Franga Ari 1927 R. Two stars (Albania, Ahmet Zogu)

Find out the current coin value of the Albanian 100 Franga Ari 1927 with mark R. Two stars. This gold coin from the times of Ahmet Zogu struck at the Rome Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 23012 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 9,488. Bidding took place April 15, 2011.

Сondition UNC (69) AU (16) XF (66) VF (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (3) MS64 (5) MS63 (10) MS62 (36) MS61 (4) AU58 (1) AU55 (1) SP63 (1) DETAILS (3) Service NGC (52) PCGS (12)

