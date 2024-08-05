Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Albania Period: 1925-2022 1925-2022

100 Franga Ari 1926 R. Two stars (Albania, Ahmet Zogu)

Variety: Two stars

Obverse 100 Franga Ari 1926 R Two stars - Gold Coin Value - Albania, Ahmet Zogu Reverse 100 Franga Ari 1926 R Two stars - Gold Coin Value - Albania, Ahmet Zogu

Photo by: Numismatica Genevensis SA

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 32,2580 g
  • Pure gold (0,9334 oz) 29,0322 g
  • Diameter 35 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 6,614

Description

  • Country Albania
  • Period Ahmet Zogu
  • Denomination 100 Franga Ari
  • Year 1926
  • Ruler Zog I (King of the Albanians)
  • Mint Rome
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (222) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Albanian 100 Franga Ari 1926 with mark R. Two stars. This gold coin from the times of Ahmet Zogu struck at the Rome Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,600. Bidding took place June 29, 2021.

Albania 100 Franga Ari 1926 R at auction BAC - May 7, 2024
Seller BAC
Date May 7, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1926 R at auction BAC - April 2, 2024
Seller BAC
Date April 2, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
2792 $
Price in auction currency 2600 EUR
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1926 R at auction Nomisma - March 24, 2024
Seller Nomisma
Date March 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1926 R at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2607 $
Price in auction currency 2400 EUR
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1926 R at auction BAC - February 20, 2024
Seller BAC
Date February 20, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1926 R at auction Heritage - January 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1926 R at auction Stack's - January 14, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1926 R at auction New York Sale - January 10, 2024
Seller New York Sale
Date January 10, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1926 R at auction Heritage - January 4, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1926 R at auction BAC - December 12, 2023
Seller BAC
Date December 12, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1926 R at auction Münzenonline - November 24, 2023
Seller Münzenonline
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1926 R at auction GINZA - November 18, 2023
Seller GINZA
Date November 18, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1926 R at auction BAC - November 14, 2023
Seller BAC
Date November 14, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1926 R at auction Heritage - November 4, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2023
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1926 R at auction HARMERS - November 1, 2023
Seller HARMERS
Date November 1, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1926 R at auction HARMERS - November 1, 2023
Seller HARMERS
Date November 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1926 R at auction Künker - September 26, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1926 R at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - September 24, 2023
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date September 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1926 R at auction Varesi - September 20, 2023
Seller Varesi
Date September 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1926 R at auction BAC - July 25, 2023
Seller BAC
Date July 25, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1926 R at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - July 1, 2023
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date July 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Where to buy?
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1926 R at auction GINZA - August 10, 2024
Seller GINZA
Date August 10, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 100 Franga Ari 1926 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

