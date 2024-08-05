100 Franga Ari 1926 R. Two stars (Albania, Ahmet Zogu)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Albanian 100 Franga Ari 1926 with mark R. Two stars. This gold coin from the times of Ahmet Zogu struck at the Rome Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,600. Bidding took place June 29, 2021.

