Albania Period: 1925-2022 1925-2022
100 Franga Ari 1926 R. Two stars (Albania, Ahmet Zogu)
Variety: Two stars
Photo by: Numismatica Genevensis SA
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 32,2580 g
- Pure gold (0,9334 oz) 29,0322 g
- Diameter 35 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 6,614
Description
- Country Albania
- Period Ahmet Zogu
- Denomination 100 Franga Ari
- Year 1926
- Ruler Zog I (King of the Albanians)
- Mint Rome
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (222) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Albanian 100 Franga Ari 1926 with mark R. Two stars. This gold coin from the times of Ahmet Zogu struck at the Rome Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,600. Bidding took place June 29, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (9)
- Aurea (1)
- Aurora Numismatica (1)
- BAC (10)
- Baldwin's (2)
- Bolaffi (5)
- Busso Peus (2)
- Cayón (2)
- Chaponnière (2)
- Frühwald (1)
- GINZA (2)
- Goldberg (2)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- HARMERS (2)
- Heritage (28)
- Hess Divo (2)
- Jean ELSEN (2)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (43)
- MDC Monaco (14)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- Münzenonline (1)
- New York Sale (1)
- Nihon (3)
- Nomisma (11)
- Numismatica Ferrarese (2)
- Numismatica Genevensis (2)
- Numismatica Ranieri (1)
- Numisor (5)
- Palombo (1)
- Rauch (4)
- SINCONA (16)
- Spink (4)
- Stack's (6)
- Teutoburger (1)
- UBS (11)
- V. GADOURY (9)
- Varesi (2)
- VL Nummus (1)
- WAG (7)
- Warin Global Investments (1)
Seller BAC
Date April 2, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
2792 $
Price in auction currency 2600 EUR
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2607 $
Price in auction currency 2400 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller New York Sale
Date January 10, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münzenonline
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller GINZA
Date November 18, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller BAC
Date November 14, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2023
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HARMERS
Date November 1, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HARMERS
Date November 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Varesi
Date September 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 11
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 100 Franga Ari 1926 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search