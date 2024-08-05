100 Franga Ari 1938 R "Reign" (Albania, Ahmet Zogu)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Albanian 100 Franga Ari 1938 "Reign" with mark R. This gold coin from the times of Ahmet Zogu struck at the Rome Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 23249 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 9,488. Bidding took place January 2, 2012.

