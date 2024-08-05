Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Albania Period: 1925-2022 1925-2022

100 Franga Ari 1938 R "Reign" (Albania, Ahmet Zogu)

Obverse 100 Franga Ari 1938 R "Reign" - Gold Coin Value - Albania, Ahmet Zogu Reverse 100 Franga Ari 1938 R "Reign" - Gold Coin Value - Albania, Ahmet Zogu

Photo by: Numismatica Genevensis SA

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 32,2581 g
  • Pure gold (0,9334 oz) 29,0323 g
  • Diameter 35 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 500

Description

  • Country Albania
  • Period Ahmet Zogu
  • Denomination 100 Franga Ari
  • Year 1938
  • Ruler Zog I (King of the Albanians)
  • Mint Rome
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (112)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Albanian 100 Franga Ari 1938 "Reign" with mark R. This gold coin from the times of Ahmet Zogu struck at the Rome Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 23249 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 9,488. Bidding took place January 2, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (5)
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • Bertolami (1)
  • cgb.fr (1)
  • Dorotheum (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (5)
  • GINZA (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (15)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Karamitsos (1)
  • Katz (2)
  • Künker (8)
  • Münzenonline (1)
  • Nomisma (3)
  • NumisCorner (1)
  • Numismatica Genevensis (3)
  • Numismatica Ranieri (2)
  • Palombo (2)
  • Rauch (3)
  • SINCONA (10)
  • Spink (19)
  • Stack's (4)
  • UBS (12)
  • V. GADOURY (4)
  • VINCHON (1)
  • VL Nummus (1)
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1938 R "Reign" at auction NumisCorner - June 15, 2024
Seller NumisCorner
Date June 15, 2024
Condition AU55
Selling price
2894 $
Price in auction currency 2700 EUR
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1938 R "Reign" at auction Numismatica Ranieri - November 5, 2023
Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date November 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
4294 $
Price in auction currency 4000 EUR
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1938 R "Reign" at auction Heritage - November 4, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1938 R "Reign" at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition MS62 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1938 R "Reign" at auction Heritage - January 18, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1938 R "Reign" at auction Stack's - January 15, 2023
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1938 R "Reign" at auction Stack's - January 15, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1938 R "Reign" at auction Heritage Eur - November 18, 2022
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 18, 2022
Condition MS62 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1938 R "Reign" at auction Numismatica Genevensis - November 14, 2022
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 14, 2022
Condition MS62 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1938 R "Reign" at auction SINCONA - October 27, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 27, 2022
Condition MS62 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1938 R "Reign" at auction V. GADOURY - October 15, 2022
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 15, 2022
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1938 R "Reign" at auction Heritage - August 28, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1938 R "Reign" at auction SINCONA - May 19, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date May 19, 2022
Condition MS62 PL NGC
Selling price
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1938 R "Reign" at auction SINCONA - May 19, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date May 19, 2022
Condition MS64 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1938 R "Reign" at auction Heritage - January 19, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date January 19, 2022
Condition MS62 PL PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1938 R "Reign" at auction Heritage - January 19, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date January 19, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1938 R "Reign" at auction SINCONA - November 23, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 23, 2021
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1938 R "Reign" at auction Numismatica Genevensis - November 16, 2021
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 16, 2021
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1938 R "Reign" at auction Heritage - October 29, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date October 29, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1938 R "Reign" at auction V. GADOURY - October 23, 2021
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 23, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1938 R "Reign" at auction Nomisma - July 3, 2021
Seller Nomisma
Date July 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1938 R "Reign" at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 18, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to buy?
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1938 R "Reign" at auction Nomisma - August 31, 2024
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1938 R "Reign" at auction Nomisma - August 31, 2024
Seller Nomisma
Date August 31, 2024
Condition UNC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 100 Franga Ari 1938 "Reign", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Albania Coin catalog of Ahmet Zogu Coins of Albania in 1938 All Albanian coins Albanian gold coins Albanian coins 100 Franga Ari Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search