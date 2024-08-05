Albania Period: 1925-2022 1925-2022
100 Franga Ari 1938 R "Reign" (Albania, Ahmet Zogu)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 32,2581 g
- Pure gold (0,9334 oz) 29,0323 g
- Diameter 35 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 500
Description
- Country Albania
- Period Ahmet Zogu
- Denomination 100 Franga Ari
- Year 1938
- Ruler Zog I (King of the Albanians)
- Mint Rome
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (112)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Albanian 100 Franga Ari 1938 "Reign" with mark R. This gold coin from the times of Ahmet Zogu struck at the Rome Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 23249 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 9,488. Bidding took place January 2, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller NumisCorner
Date June 15, 2024
Condition AU55
Selling price
2894 $
Price in auction currency 2700 EUR
Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date November 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
4294 $
Price in auction currency 4000 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition MS62 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 18, 2022
Condition MS62 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 14, 2022
Condition MS62 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 27, 2022
Condition MS62 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 15, 2022
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date May 19, 2022
Condition MS64 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 19, 2022
Condition MS62 PL PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 19, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date November 23, 2021
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 16, 2021
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date October 29, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 23, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
