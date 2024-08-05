100 Franga Ari 1938 R "Wedding" (Albania, Ahmet Zogu)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Albanian 100 Franga Ari 1938 "Wedding" with mark R. This gold coin from the times of Ahmet Zogu struck at the Rome Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 63 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 20,200. Bidding took place November 21, 2015.

Сondition PROOF (8) UNC (42) AU (19) XF (21) Condition (slab) MS65 (6) MS64 (6) MS63 (8) MS62 (9) MS61 (4) MS60 (1) AU58 (1) PF62 (2) DETAILS (3) Service PCGS (13) NGC (27)

Seller All companies

Auction World (5)

Baldwin's (1)

Busso Peus (1)

Chaponnière (1)

Felzmann (1)

GINZA (1)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Heritage (8)

Karamitsos (1)

Katz (2)

Künker (10)

MDC Monaco (4)

Münzenonline (1)

Nomisma (6)

Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich (2)

Numismatica Genevensis (4)

Numismatica Ranieri (1)

Palombo (4)

Rauch (5)

SINCONA (12)

Spink (1)

Stack's (3)

Teutoburger (1)

UBS (11)

Varesi (2)

WAG (1)