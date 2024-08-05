Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Albania Period: 1925-2022 1925-2022

100 Franga Ari 1938 R "Wedding" (Albania, Ahmet Zogu)

Obverse 100 Franga Ari 1938 R "Wedding" - Gold Coin Value - Albania, Ahmet Zogu Reverse 100 Franga Ari 1938 R "Wedding" - Gold Coin Value - Albania, Ahmet Zogu

Photo by: Numismatica Genevensis SA

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 32,2581 g
  • Pure gold (0,9334 oz) 29,0323 g
  • Diameter 35 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 500

Description

  • Country Albania
  • Period Ahmet Zogu
  • Denomination 100 Franga Ari
  • Year 1938
  • Ruler Zog I (King of the Albanians)
  • Mint Rome
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (90)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Albanian 100 Franga Ari 1938 "Wedding" with mark R. This gold coin from the times of Ahmet Zogu struck at the Rome Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 63 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 20,200. Bidding took place November 21, 2015.

Albania 100 Franga Ari 1938 R "Wedding" at auction Auction World - April 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
4306 $
Price in auction currency 660000 JPY
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1938 R "Wedding" at auction Künker - February 1, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 1, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
6482 $
Price in auction currency 6000 EUR
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1938 R "Wedding" at auction Auction World - January 28, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date January 28, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1938 R "Wedding" at auction Heritage - January 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1938 R "Wedding" at auction Stack's - January 14, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1938 R "Wedding" at auction MDC Monaco - April 22, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date April 22, 2023
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
******
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1938 R "Wedding" at auction Künker - March 24, 2023
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1938 R "Wedding" at auction Künker - February 2, 2023
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1938 R "Wedding" at auction Stack's - January 15, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1938 R "Wedding" at auction Heritage - January 9, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1938 R "Wedding" at auction Katz - December 28, 2022
Seller Katz
Date December 28, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1938 R "Wedding" at auction Nomisma - November 27, 2022
Seller Nomisma
Date November 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1938 R "Wedding" at auction Numismatica Genevensis - November 15, 2022
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 15, 2022
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1938 R "Wedding" at auction Numismatica Genevensis - November 14, 2022
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 14, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1938 R "Wedding" at auction Numismatica Genevensis - November 16, 2021
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 16, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1938 R "Wedding" at auction Heritage - October 29, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date October 29, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1938 R "Wedding" at auction SINCONA - May 18, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date May 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1938 R "Wedding" at auction Heritage - March 27, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date March 27, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1938 R "Wedding" at auction MDC Monaco - October 29, 2020
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 29, 2020
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1938 R "Wedding" at auction MDC Monaco - October 29, 2020
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 29, 2020
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1938 R "Wedding" at auction SINCONA - October 20, 2020
Seller SINCONA
Date October 20, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 100 Franga Ari 1938 "Wedding", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

