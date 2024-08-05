Albania Period: 1925-2022 1925-2022
100 Franga Ari 1938 R "Wedding" (Albania, Ahmet Zogu)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 32,2581 g
- Pure gold (0,9334 oz) 29,0323 g
- Diameter 35 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 500
Description
- Country Albania
- Period Ahmet Zogu
- Denomination 100 Franga Ari
- Year 1938
- Ruler Zog I (King of the Albanians)
- Mint Rome
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (90)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Albanian 100 Franga Ari 1938 "Wedding" with mark R. This gold coin from the times of Ahmet Zogu struck at the Rome Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 63 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 20,200. Bidding took place November 21, 2015.
Seller Auction World
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
4306 $
Price in auction currency 660000 JPY
Seller Künker
Date February 1, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
6482 $
Price in auction currency 6000 EUR
Seller Auction World
Date January 28, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MDC Monaco
Date April 22, 2023
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date December 28, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Nomisma
Date November 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 15, 2022
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 14, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 16, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date October 29, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date March 27, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 29, 2020
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 29, 2020
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 100 Franga Ari 1938 "Wedding", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
