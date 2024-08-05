Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Albania Period: 1925-2022 1925-2022

100 Franga Ari 1937 R "Independence" (Albania, Ahmet Zogu)

Obverse 100 Franga Ari 1937 R "Independence" - Gold Coin Value - Albania, Ahmet Zogu Reverse 100 Franga Ari 1937 R "Independence" - Gold Coin Value - Albania, Ahmet Zogu

Photo by: Numismatica Genevensis SA

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 32,2581 g
  • Pure gold (0,9334 oz) 29,0323 g
  • Diameter 35 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 500

Description

  • Country Albania
  • Period Ahmet Zogu
  • Denomination 100 Franga Ari
  • Year 1937
  • Ruler Zog I (King of the Albanians)
  • Mint Rome
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (72)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Albanian 100 Franga Ari 1937 "Independence" with mark R. This gold coin from the times of Ahmet Zogu struck at the Rome Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 117 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 9,800. Bidding took place December 6, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • GINZA (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Heritage (20)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (12)
  • Leu (1)
  • MDC Monaco (4)
  • Nomisma (5)
  • Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich (1)
  • Numismatica Genevensis (2)
  • Palombo (3)
  • Rauch (3)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Spink (3)
  • Stack's (3)
  • UBS (6)
  • V. GADOURY (1)
  • Varesi (1)
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1937 R "Independence" at auction MDC Monaco - May 4, 2024
Seller MDC Monaco
Date May 4, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
5924 $
Price in auction currency 5500 EUR
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1937 R "Independence" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
3259 $
Price in auction currency 3000 EUR
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1937 R "Independence" at auction Heritage - January 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1937 R "Independence" at auction Stack's - January 14, 2024
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1937 R "Independence" at auction Stack's - January 14, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1937 R "Independence" at auction Heritage - August 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1937 R "Independence" at auction MDC Monaco - April 22, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date April 22, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1937 R "Independence" at auction Nomisma - April 14, 2023
Seller Nomisma
Date April 14, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1937 R "Independence" at auction Künker - March 24, 2023
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1937 R "Independence" at auction Künker - March 24, 2023
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1937 R "Independence" at auction Heritage - January 18, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1937 R "Independence" at auction Stack's - January 15, 2023
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1937 R "Independence" at auction Stack's - January 15, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1937 R "Independence" at auction Nomisma - November 27, 2022
Seller Nomisma
Date November 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1937 R "Independence" at auction Numismatica Genevensis - November 14, 2022
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 14, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1937 R "Independence" at auction Heritage - November 4, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2022
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1937 R "Independence" at auction Heritage - August 28, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1937 R "Independence" at auction Spink - July 6, 2022
Seller Spink
Date July 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1937 R "Independence" at auction Varesi - May 10, 2022
Seller Varesi
Date May 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1937 R "Independence" at auction Heritage - May 7, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1937 R "Independence" at auction Heritage - May 7, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1937 R "Independence" at auction Heritage - January 19, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date January 19, 2022
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1937 R "Independence" at auction Heritage - January 19, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date January 19, 2022
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 100 Franga Ari 1937 "Independence", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Albania Coin catalog of Ahmet Zogu Coins of Albania in 1937 All Albanian coins Albanian gold coins Albanian coins 100 Franga Ari Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search