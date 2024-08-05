Albania Period: 1925-2022 1925-2022
100 Franga Ari 1937 R "Independence" (Albania, Ahmet Zogu)
Photo by: Numismatica Genevensis SA
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 32,2581 g
- Pure gold (0,9334 oz) 29,0323 g
- Diameter 35 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 500
Description
- Country Albania
- Period Ahmet Zogu
- Denomination 100 Franga Ari
- Year 1937
- Ruler Zog I (King of the Albanians)
- Mint Rome
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (72)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Albanian 100 Franga Ari 1937 "Independence" with mark R. This gold coin from the times of Ahmet Zogu struck at the Rome Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 117 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 9,800. Bidding took place December 6, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller MDC Monaco
Date May 4, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
5924 $
Price in auction currency 5500 EUR
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
3259 $
Price in auction currency 3000 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller MDC Monaco
Date April 22, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Nomisma
Date November 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 14, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2022
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 19, 2022
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
