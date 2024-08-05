100 Franga Ari 1937 R "Independence" (Albania, Ahmet Zogu)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Albanian 100 Franga Ari 1937 "Independence" with mark R. This gold coin from the times of Ahmet Zogu struck at the Rome Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 117 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 9,800. Bidding took place December 6, 2013.

