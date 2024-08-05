Albania Period: 1925-2022 1925-2022
100 Franga Ari 1927 R. One star (Albania, Ahmet Zogu)
Variety: One star
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 32,2581 g
- Pure gold (0,9334 oz) 29,0323 g
- Diameter 35 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 5,000
Description
- Country Albania
- Period Ahmet Zogu
- Denomination 100 Franga Ari
- Year 1927
- Ruler Zog I (King of the Albanians)
- Mint Rome
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Albanian 100 Franga Ari 1927 with mark R. One star. This gold coin from the times of Ahmet Zogu struck at the Rome Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 20158 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,888. Bidding took place April 22, 2010.
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2911 $
Price in auction currency 2720 EUR
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
3198 $
Price in auction currency 2900 CHF
Where to sell?
For the sale of 100 Franga Ari 1927 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
