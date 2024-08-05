Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Albania Period: 1925-2022 1925-2022

100 Franga Ari 1927 R. One star (Albania, Ahmet Zogu)

Variety: One star

Obverse 100 Franga Ari 1927 R One star - Gold Coin Value - Albania, Ahmet Zogu Reverse 100 Franga Ari 1927 R One star - Gold Coin Value - Albania, Ahmet Zogu

Photo by: Numismatica Genevensis SA

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 32,2581 g
  • Pure gold (0,9334 oz) 29,0323 g
  • Diameter 35 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 5,000

Description

  • Country Albania
  • Period Ahmet Zogu
  • Denomination 100 Franga Ari
  • Year 1927
  • Ruler Zog I (King of the Albanians)
  • Mint Rome
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (43) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Albanian 100 Franga Ari 1927 with mark R. One star. This gold coin from the times of Ahmet Zogu struck at the Rome Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 20158 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,888. Bidding took place April 22, 2010.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • Auctiones (1)
  • Aurora Numismatica (1)
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Bolaffi (2)
  • cgb.fr (1)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • Künker (10)
  • MDC Monaco (2)
  • Nomisma (2)
  • Numismatica Genevensis (2)
  • Palombo (1)
  • SINCONA (8)
  • Spink (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • UBS (4)
  • V. GADOURY (1)
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1927 R at auction MDC Monaco - June 22, 2024
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2911 $
Price in auction currency 2720 EUR
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1927 R at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2024
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
3198 $
Price in auction currency 2900 CHF
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1927 R at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1927 R at auction Stack's - January 15, 2024
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1927 R at auction Stack's - January 15, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1927 R at auction Spink - April 3, 2023
Seller Spink
Date April 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1927 R at auction Aurora Numismatica - March 10, 2023
Seller Aurora Numismatica
Date March 10, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1927 R at auction Auction World - January 29, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date January 29, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1927 R at auction Bolaffi - December 2, 2022
Seller Bolaffi
Date December 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1927 R at auction Numismatica Genevensis - November 14, 2022
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 14, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1927 R at auction MDC Monaco - June 4, 2022
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 4, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1927 R at auction Hess Divo - June 1, 2022
Seller Hess Divo
Date June 1, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1927 R at auction SINCONA - May 19, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date May 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1927 R at auction Numismatica Genevensis - November 16, 2021
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 16, 2021
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1927 R at auction Nomisma - July 3, 2021
Seller Nomisma
Date July 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1927 R at auction cgb.fr - March 9, 2021
Seller cgb.fr
Date March 9, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1927 R at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1927 R at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1927 R at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1927 R at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1927 R at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1927 R at auction SINCONA - June 9, 2020
Seller SINCONA
Date June 9, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

