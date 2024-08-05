Albania Period: 1925-2022 1925-2022
100 Franga Ari 1927 R. Without a star (Albania, Ahmet Zogu)
Variety: Without a star
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 32,2581 g
- Pure gold (0,9334 oz) 29,0323 g
- Diameter 35 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 5,000
Description
- Country Albania
- Period Ahmet Zogu
- Denomination 100 Franga Ari
- Year 1927
- Ruler Zog I (King of the Albanians)
- Mint Rome
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Albanian 100 Franga Ari 1927 with mark R. Without a star. This gold coin from the times of Ahmet Zogu struck at the Rome Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 643 sold at the Editions V. GADOURY auction for EUR 6,500. Bidding took place November 15, 2019.
Seller Münzenonline
Date April 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
2082 $
Price in auction currency 1900 CHF
Seller Sima Srl
Date April 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
2806 $
Price in auction currency 2600 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2024
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller Münzenonline
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Chaponnière
Date November 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date November 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date September 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller VL Nummus
Date September 17, 2023
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date May 5, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller MDC Monaco
Date April 22, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Bertolami
Date April 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Palombo
Date January 28, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Palombo
Date January 28, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 100 Franga Ari 1927 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
