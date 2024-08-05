Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Albania Period: 1925-2022

100 Franga Ari 1927 R. Without a star (Albania, Ahmet Zogu)

Variety: Without a star

Obverse 100 Franga Ari 1927 R Without a star - Gold Coin Value - Albania, Ahmet Zogu Reverse 100 Franga Ari 1927 R Without a star - Gold Coin Value - Albania, Ahmet Zogu

Photo by: Numismatica Genevensis SA

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 32,2581 g
  • Pure gold (0,9334 oz) 29,0323 g
  • Diameter 35 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 5,000

Description

  • Country Albania
  • Period Ahmet Zogu
  • Denomination 100 Franga Ari
  • Year 1927
  • Ruler Zog I (King of the Albanians)
  • Mint Rome
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (189) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Albanian 100 Franga Ari 1927 with mark R. Without a star. This gold coin from the times of Ahmet Zogu struck at the Rome Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 643 sold at the Editions V. GADOURY auction for EUR 6,500. Bidding took place November 15, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1927 R at auction Münzenonline - April 26, 2024
Seller Münzenonline
Date April 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
2082 $
Price in auction currency 1900 CHF
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1927 R at auction Sima Srl - April 1, 2024
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1927 R at auction Sima Srl - April 1, 2024
Seller Sima Srl
Date April 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
2806 $
Price in auction currency 2600 EUR
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1927 R at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1927 R at auction Heritage - January 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1927 R at auction Stack's - January 15, 2024
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1927 R at auction Stack's - January 15, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2024
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1927 R at auction Stack's - January 14, 2024
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1927 R at auction Stack's - January 14, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1927 R at auction Münzenonline - November 24, 2023
Seller Münzenonline
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1927 R at auction Chaponnière - November 19, 2023
Seller Chaponnière
Date November 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1927 R at auction Numismatica Ranieri - November 5, 2023
Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date November 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1927 R at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - September 24, 2023
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date September 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1927 R at auction VL Nummus - September 17, 2023
Seller VL Nummus
Date September 17, 2023
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1927 R at auction Heritage - August 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1927 R at auction Heritage - May 5, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date May 5, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1927 R at auction MDC Monaco - April 22, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date April 22, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1927 R at auction Bertolami - April 6, 2023
Seller Bertolami
Date April 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1927 R at auction Katz - April 6, 2023
Seller Katz
Date April 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1927 R at auction Künker - March 24, 2023
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1927 R at auction Palombo - January 28, 2023
Seller Palombo
Date January 28, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1927 R at auction Palombo - January 28, 2023
Seller Palombo
Date January 28, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1927 R at auction Stack's - January 15, 2023
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1927 R at auction Stack's - January 15, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1927 R at auction Stack's - January 15, 2023
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1927 R at auction Stack's - January 15, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1927 R at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 17, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
To auction
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1927 R at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 17, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
To auction
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1927 R at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 17, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
To auction

For the sale of 100 Franga Ari 1927 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

