Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Albania Period: 1925-2022 1925-2022

100 Franga Ari 1926 R. One star (Albania, Ahmet Zogu)

Variety: One star

Obverse 100 Franga Ari 1926 R One star - Gold Coin Value - Albania, Ahmet Zogu Reverse 100 Franga Ari 1926 R One star - Gold Coin Value - Albania, Ahmet Zogu

Photo by: Numismatica Genevensis SA

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 32,2580 g
  • Pure gold (0,9334 oz) 29,0322 g
  • Diameter 35 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 6,614

Description

  • Country Albania
  • Period Ahmet Zogu
  • Denomination 100 Franga Ari
  • Year 1926
  • Ruler Zog I (King of the Albanians)
  • Mint Rome
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (54) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Albanian 100 Franga Ari 1926 with mark R. One star. This gold coin from the times of Ahmet Zogu struck at the Rome Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 37 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 16,000. Bidding took place November 28, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • Chaponnière (1)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • GINZA (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Heritage (3)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Hess Divo (2)
  • Künker (17)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • Münzenonline (1)
  • Nomisma (5)
  • Numismatica Genevensis (2)
  • Numismatica Ranieri (2)
  • Palombo (2)
  • Rauch (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Sonntag (2)
  • Spink (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • UBS (2)
  • VL Nummus (2)
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1926 R at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2784 $
Price in auction currency 2600 EUR
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1926 R at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
2700 $
Price in auction currency 2700 USD
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1926 R at auction Künker - February 1, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 1, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1926 R at auction Münzenonline - November 24, 2023
Seller Münzenonline
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1926 R at auction Sonntag - June 6, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date June 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1926 R at auction Künker - March 24, 2023
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1926 R at auction Künker - March 24, 2023
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1926 R at auction Künker - March 24, 2023
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1926 R at auction Palombo - January 28, 2023
Seller Palombo
Date January 28, 2023
Condition SP64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1926 R at auction Stack's - January 15, 2023
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1926 R at auction Stack's - January 15, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1926 R at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1926 R at auction Numismatica Genevensis - November 14, 2022
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 14, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1926 R at auction Hess Divo - June 1, 2022
Seller Hess Divo
Date June 1, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1926 R at auction Künker - February 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1926 R at auction Numismatica Genevensis - November 16, 2021
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 16, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1926 R at auction VL Nummus - November 7, 2021
Seller VL Nummus
Date November 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1926 R at auction MDC Monaco - October 29, 2020
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 29, 2020
Condition SP60 GENI
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1926 R at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1926 R at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1926 R at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1926 R at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 100 Franga Ari 1926 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Albania Coin catalog of Ahmet Zogu Coins of Albania in 1926 All Albanian coins Albanian gold coins Albanian coins 100 Franga Ari Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search