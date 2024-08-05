Albania Period: 1925-2022 1925-2022
100 Franga Ari 1926 R. One star (Albania, Ahmet Zogu)
Variety: One star
Photo by: Numismatica Genevensis SA
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 32,2580 g
- Pure gold (0,9334 oz) 29,0322 g
- Diameter 35 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 6,614
Description
- Country Albania
- Period Ahmet Zogu
- Denomination 100 Franga Ari
- Year 1926
- Ruler Zog I (King of the Albanians)
- Mint Rome
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (54) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Albanian 100 Franga Ari 1926 with mark R. One star. This gold coin from the times of Ahmet Zogu struck at the Rome Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 37 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 16,000. Bidding took place November 28, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- Chaponnière (1)
- Frühwald (1)
- GINZA (2)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Heritage (3)
- HERVERA (1)
- Hess Divo (2)
- Künker (17)
- MDC Monaco (1)
- Münzenonline (1)
- Nomisma (5)
- Numismatica Genevensis (2)
- Numismatica Ranieri (2)
- Palombo (2)
- Rauch (1)
- SINCONA (2)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Sonntag (2)
- Spink (1)
- Stack's (1)
- UBS (2)
- VL Nummus (2)
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2784 $
Price in auction currency 2600 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
2700 $
Price in auction currency 2700 USD
Seller Künker
Date February 1, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Palombo
Date January 28, 2023
Condition SP64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 14, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 16, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller VL Nummus
Date November 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 29, 2020
Condition SP60 GENI
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 100 Franga Ari 1926 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search