Albania Period: 1925-2022 1925-2022

100 Franga Ari 1926 R. Without a star (Albania, Ahmet Zogu)

Variety: Without a star

Obverse 100 Franga Ari 1926 R Without a star - Gold Coin Value - Albania, Ahmet Zogu Reverse 100 Franga Ari 1926 R Without a star - Gold Coin Value - Albania, Ahmet Zogu

Photo by: Numismatica Genevensis SA

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 32,2580 g
  • Pure gold (0,9334 oz) 29,0322 g
  • Diameter 35 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 6,614

Description

  • Country Albania
  • Period Ahmet Zogu
  • Denomination 100 Franga Ari
  • Year 1926
  • Ruler Zog I (King of the Albanians)
  • Mint Rome
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (77) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Albanian 100 Franga Ari 1926 with mark R. Without a star. This gold coin from the times of Ahmet Zogu struck at the Rome Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2395 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 17,250. Bidding took place January 14, 2008.

Albania 100 Franga Ari 1926 R at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
3476 $
Price in auction currency 3200 EUR
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1926 R at auction Künker - September 26, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
5084 $
Price in auction currency 4800 EUR
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1926 R at auction Stack's - January 15, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1926 R at auction Numismatica Genevensis - November 15, 2022
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 15, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1926 R at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1926 R at auction Busso Peus - November 3, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 3, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1926 R at auction MDC Monaco - October 14, 2022
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 14, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1926 R at auction MDC Monaco - October 14, 2022
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 14, 2022
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
******
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1926 R at auction MDC Monaco - October 14, 2022
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 14, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1926 R at auction MDC Monaco - October 14, 2022
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 14, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1926 R at auction Hess Divo - June 1, 2022
Seller Hess Divo
Date June 1, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1926 R at auction SINCONA - May 19, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date May 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1926 R at auction SINCONA - May 19, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date May 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1926 R at auction Münzenonline - April 8, 2022
Seller Münzenonline
Date April 8, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1926 R at auction Künker - March 22, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1926 R at auction MDC Monaco - March 5, 2022
Seller MDC Monaco
Date March 5, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1926 R at auction Heritage - January 19, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date January 19, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1926 R at auction MDC Monaco - December 4, 2021
Seller MDC Monaco
Date December 4, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1926 R at auction Numismatica Genevensis - November 16, 2021
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 16, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1926 R at auction BAC - October 27, 2021
Seller BAC
Date October 27, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Albania 100 Franga Ari 1926 R at auction Künker - October 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 100 Franga Ari 1926 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

