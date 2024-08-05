Albania Period: 1925-2022 1925-2022
100 Franga Ari 1926 R. Without a star (Albania, Ahmet Zogu)
Variety: Without a star
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 32,2580 g
- Pure gold (0,9334 oz) 29,0322 g
- Diameter 35 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 6,614
Description
- Country Albania
- Period Ahmet Zogu
- Denomination 100 Franga Ari
- Year 1926
- Ruler Zog I (King of the Albanians)
- Mint Rome
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Albanian 100 Franga Ari 1926 with mark R. Without a star. This gold coin from the times of Ahmet Zogu struck at the Rome Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2395 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 17,250. Bidding took place January 14, 2008.
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
3476 $
Price in auction currency 3200 EUR
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
5084 $
Price in auction currency 4800 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 15, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 3, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 14, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 14, 2022
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 14, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 14, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münzenonline
Date April 8, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MDC Monaco
Date March 5, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 19, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MDC Monaco
Date December 4, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 16, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 4
