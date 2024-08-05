100 Franga Ari 1926 R. Without a star (Albania, Ahmet Zogu)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Albanian 100 Franga Ari 1926 with mark R. Without a star. This gold coin from the times of Ahmet Zogu struck at the Rome Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2395 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 17,250. Bidding took place January 14, 2008.

Сondition UNC (15) AU (17) XF (42) VF (3) Condition (slab) MS64 (2) MS63 (4) MS62 (4) MS61 (3) MS60 (1) AU58 (6) AU55 (4) DETAILS (3) Service NGC (20) GENI (1) PCGS (6)

