Albania Period: 1925-2022 1925-2022

10 Franga Ari 1927 R (Albania, Ahmet Zogu)

Obverse 10 Franga Ari 1927 R - Gold Coin Value - Albania, Ahmet Zogu Reverse 10 Franga Ari 1927 R - Gold Coin Value - Albania, Ahmet Zogu

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,2258 g
  • Pure gold (0,0933 oz) 2,9032 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 6,000

Description

  • Country Albania
  • Period Ahmet Zogu
  • Denomination 10 Franga Ari
  • Year 1927
  • Ruler Zog I (King of the Albanians)
  • Mint Rome
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (146)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Albanian 10 Franga Ari 1927 with mark R. This gold coin from the times of Ahmet Zogu struck at the Rome Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 20205 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,220. Bidding took place May 28, 2009.

Albania 10 Franga Ari 1927 R at auction Varesi - May 1, 2024
Seller Varesi
Date May 1, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
1013 $
Price in auction currency 950 EUR
Seller Aste
Date April 5, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
488 $
Price in auction currency 450 EUR
Seller BAC
Date April 2, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Nomisma
Date March 24, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date November 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date September 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 6, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller MDC Monaco
Date April 22, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Heritage
Date March 16, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Stack's
Date February 28, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Katz
Date December 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 14, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Varesi
Date November 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Artemide Aste
Date November 6, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 14, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 20, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Franga Ari 1927 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

