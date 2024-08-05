10 Franga Ari 1927 R (Albania, Ahmet Zogu)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Albanian 10 Franga Ari 1927 with mark R. This gold coin from the times of Ahmet Zogu struck at the Rome Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 20205 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,220. Bidding took place May 28, 2009.

Сondition UNC (66) AU (38) XF (39) VF (1) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS65 (6) MS64 (10) MS63 (8) MS62 (15) MS61 (7) AU58 (9) DETAILS (1) Service PCGS (15) NGC (40)

