Albania Period: 1925-2022 1925-2022
Pattern 50 Lekë 1986 "Durazzo Seaport". Bimetallic (Albania, People's Republic)
Variety: Bimetallic
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Albanian Pattern 50 Lekë 1986 "Durazzo Seaport". Bimetallic. This gold coin from the times of People's Republic struck at the Budapest Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2269 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 5,000. Bidding took place October 15, 2014.
Сondition
- All companies
- SINCONA (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 50 Lekë 1986 "Durazzo Seaport", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search