Pattern 50 Lekë 1986 "Durazzo Seaport". Bimetallic (Albania, People's Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Albanian Pattern 50 Lekë 1986 "Durazzo Seaport". Bimetallic. This gold coin from the times of People's Republic struck at the Budapest Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2269 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 5,000. Bidding took place October 15, 2014.

Сondition PROOF (1)