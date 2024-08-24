Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Albania Period: 1925-2022 1925-2022

Pattern 50 Lekë 1986 "Durazzo Seaport". Bimetallic (Albania, People's Republic)

Variety: Bimetallic

Obverse Pattern 50 Lekë 1986 "Durazzo Seaport" Bimetallic - Gold Coin Value - Albania, People's Republic Reverse Pattern 50 Lekë 1986 "Durazzo Seaport" Bimetallic - Gold Coin Value - Albania, People's Republic

Photo by: Sincona

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Albania
  • Period People's Republic
  • Denomination 50 Lekë
  • Year 1986
  • Mint Budapest
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Albanian Pattern 50 Lekë 1986 "Durazzo Seaport". Bimetallic. This gold coin from the times of People's Republic struck at the Budapest Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2269 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 5,000. Bidding took place October 15, 2014.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • SINCONA (1)
Albania 50 Lekë 1986 "Durazzo Seaport" (Pattern) at auction SINCONA - October 17, 2014
Seller SINCONA
Date October 17, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Lekë 1986 "Durazzo Seaport", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Albania Coin catalog of People's Republic Coins of Albania in 1986 All Albanian coins Albanian gold coins Albanian coins 50 Lekë Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search