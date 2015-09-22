Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Albania Period: 1925-2022 1925-2022

Pattern 50 Lekë 1986 "Railroad". Palladium (Albania, People's Republic)

Variety: Palladium

Obverse Pattern 50 Lekë 1986 "Railroad" Palladium - Palladium Coin Value - Albania, People's Republic Reverse Pattern 50 Lekë 1986 "Railroad" Palladium - Palladium Coin Value - Albania, People's Republic

Photo by: Nomisma Spa

Specification

  • Metal Palladium
  • Edge Reeded

Description

  • Country Albania
  • Period People's Republic
  • Denomination 50 Lekë
  • Year 1986
  • Mint Budapest
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Albanian Pattern 50 Lekë 1986 "Railroad". Palladium. This palladium coin from the times of People's Republic struck at the Budapest Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33 sold at the Nomisma Spa auction for EUR 3,000. Bidding took place October 28, 2019.

Albania 50 Lekë 1986 "Railroad" (Pattern) at auction Nomisma - October 28, 2019
Seller Nomisma
Date October 28, 2019
Condition SP69 PCGS
Selling price
3328 $
Price in auction currency 3000 EUR
Albania 50 Lekë 1986 "Railroad" (Pattern) at auction SINCONA - May 21, 2019
Seller SINCONA
Date May 21, 2019
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
2820 $
Price in auction currency 2849 CHF
Albania 50 Lekë 1986 "Railroad" (Pattern) at auction Heritage - September 22, 2015
Albania 50 Lekë 1986 "Railroad" (Pattern) at auction Heritage - September 22, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date September 22, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 50 Lekë 1986 "Railroad" (Pattern) at auction Nomisma - October 26, 2013
Seller Nomisma
Date October 26, 2013
Condition SP67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 50 Lekë 1986 "Railroad" (Pattern) at auction Nomisma - October 26, 2013
Seller Nomisma
Date October 26, 2013
Condition PF67 ANACS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 50 Lekë 1986 "Railroad" (Pattern) at auction Goldberg - May 30, 2012
Albania 50 Lekë 1986 "Railroad" (Pattern) at auction Goldberg - May 30, 2012
Seller Goldberg
Date May 30, 2012
Condition SP68 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 50 Lekë 1986 "Railroad" (Pattern) at auction Heritage - May 1, 2012
Albania 50 Lekë 1986 "Railroad" (Pattern) at auction Heritage - May 1, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date May 1, 2012
Condition SP68 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 50 Lekë 1986 "Railroad" (Pattern) at auction Heritage - September 12, 2011
Albania 50 Lekë 1986 "Railroad" (Pattern) at auction Heritage - September 12, 2011
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2011
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 50 Lekë 1986 "Railroad" (Pattern) at auction Goldberg - September 5, 2011
Albania 50 Lekë 1986 "Railroad" (Pattern) at auction Goldberg - September 5, 2011
Seller Goldberg
Date September 5, 2011
Condition PROOF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Lekë 1986 "Railroad", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.

