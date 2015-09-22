Albania Period: 1925-2022 1925-2022
Pattern 50 Lekë 1986 "Railroad". Palladium (Albania, People's Republic)
Variety: Palladium
Specification
- Metal Palladium
- Edge Reeded
Description
- Country Albania
- Period People's Republic
- Denomination 50 Lekë
- Year 1986
- Mint Budapest
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Albanian Pattern 50 Lekë 1986 "Railroad". Palladium. This palladium coin from the times of People's Republic struck at the Budapest Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33 sold at the Nomisma Spa auction for EUR 3,000. Bidding took place October 28, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Nomisma
Date October 28, 2019
Condition SP69 PCGS
Selling price
3328 $
Price in auction currency 3000 EUR
Seller SINCONA
Date May 21, 2019
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
2820 $
Price in auction currency 2849 CHF
Seller Heritage
Date September 22, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Nomisma
Date October 26, 2013
Condition SP67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Nomisma
Date October 26, 2013
Condition PF67 ANACS
Selling price
******
Seller Goldberg
Date May 30, 2012
Condition SP68 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date May 1, 2012
Condition SP68 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2011
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
