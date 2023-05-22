Albania Period: 1925-2022 1925-2022
Pattern 50 Lekë 1986 "Durazzo Seaport". Palladium (Albania, People's Republic)
Variety: Palladium
Find out the current coin value of the Albanian Pattern 50 Lekë 1986 "Durazzo Seaport". Palladium. This palladium coin from the times of People's Republic struck at the Budapest Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 29294 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,935. Bidding took place September 17, 2015.
Seller Aurora Numismatica
Date May 22, 2023
Condition MS68 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
2814 $
Price in auction currency 2600 EUR
Seller Stephen Album
Date June 14, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
2400 $
Price in auction currency 2400 USD
Seller SINCONA
Date May 21, 2019
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Goldberg
Date February 20, 2018
Condition PF69 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date September 22, 2015
Condition SP67 PCGS
Selling price
For the sale of 50 Lekë 1986 "Durazzo Seaport", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
