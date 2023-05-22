Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Albania Period: 1925-2022 1925-2022

Pattern 50 Lekë 1986 "Durazzo Seaport". Palladium (Albania, People's Republic)

Variety: Palladium

Obverse Pattern 50 Lekë 1986 "Durazzo Seaport" Palladium - Palladium Coin Value - Albania, People's Republic Reverse Pattern 50 Lekë 1986 "Durazzo Seaport" Palladium - Palladium Coin Value - Albania, People's Republic

Photo by: Heritage

Specification

  • Metal Palladium
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Albania
  • Period People's Republic
  • Denomination 50 Lekë
  • Year 1986
  • Mint Budapest
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Albanian Pattern 50 Lekë 1986 "Durazzo Seaport". Palladium. This palladium coin from the times of People's Republic struck at the Budapest Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 29294 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,935. Bidding took place September 17, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aurora Numismatica (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
Albania 50 Lekë 1986 "Durazzo Seaport" (Pattern) at auction Aurora Numismatica - May 22, 2023
Seller Aurora Numismatica
Date May 22, 2023
Condition MS68 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
2814 $
Price in auction currency 2600 EUR
Albania 50 Lekë 1986 "Durazzo Seaport" (Pattern) at auction Stephen Album - June 14, 2020
Seller Stephen Album
Date June 14, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
2400 $
Price in auction currency 2400 USD
Albania 50 Lekë 1986 "Durazzo Seaport" (Pattern) at auction SINCONA - May 21, 2019
Seller SINCONA
Date May 21, 2019
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 50 Lekë 1986 "Durazzo Seaport" (Pattern) at auction Goldberg - February 20, 2018
Seller Goldberg
Date February 20, 2018
Condition PF69 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 50 Lekë 1986 "Durazzo Seaport" (Pattern) at auction Heritage - September 22, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date September 22, 2015
Condition SP67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 50 Lekë 1986 "Durazzo Seaport" (Pattern) at auction Heritage - January 3, 2011
Seller Heritage
Date January 3, 2011
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Lekë 1986 "Durazzo Seaport", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Albania Coin catalog of People's Republic Coins of Albania in 1986 All Albanian coins Albanian palladium coins Albanian coins 50 Lekë Numismatic auctions
