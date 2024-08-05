Albania Period: 1925-2022 1925-2022
Pattern 100 Lekë 1986 "Durazzo Seaport" (Albania, People's Republic)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,45 g
- Pure gold (0,1866 oz) 5,805 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Albania
- Period People's Republic
- Denomination 100 Lekë
- Year 1986
- Mint Budapest
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Albanian Pattern 100 Lekë 1986 "Durazzo Seaport". This gold coin from the times of People's Republic struck at the Budapest Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 118 sold at the Aurora Numismatica auction for EUR 36,000. Bidding took place May 22, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Aurora Numismatica
Date May 22, 2023
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
38961 $
Price in auction currency 36000 EUR
Seller Nomisma
Date October 20, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
14749 $
Price in auction currency 13000 EUR
Seller Westfälische
Date February 13, 2012
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 10, 2005
Condition PROOF
Selling price
