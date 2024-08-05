Pattern 100 Lekë 1986 "Durazzo Seaport" (Albania, People's Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Albanian Pattern 100 Lekë 1986 "Durazzo Seaport". This gold coin from the times of People's Republic struck at the Budapest Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 118 sold at the Aurora Numismatica auction for EUR 36,000. Bidding took place May 22, 2023.

