Albania Period: 1925-2022 1925-2022

Pattern 100 Lekë 1986 "Durazzo Seaport" (Albania, People's Republic)

Obverse Pattern 100 Lekë 1986 "Durazzo Seaport" - Gold Coin Value - Albania, People's Republic Reverse Pattern 100 Lekë 1986 "Durazzo Seaport" - Gold Coin Value - Albania, People's Republic

Photo by: Chaponnière & Firmenich SA

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,45 g
  • Pure gold (0,1866 oz) 5,805 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Albania
  • Period People's Republic
  • Denomination 100 Lekë
  • Year 1986
  • Mint Budapest
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Albanian Pattern 100 Lekë 1986 "Durazzo Seaport". This gold coin from the times of People's Republic struck at the Budapest Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 118 sold at the Aurora Numismatica auction for EUR 36,000. Bidding took place May 22, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aurora Numismatica (1)
  • Chaponnière (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Nomisma (1)
  • Westfälische (1)
Albania 100 Lekë 1986 "Durazzo Seaport" (Pattern) at auction Aurora Numismatica - May 22, 2023
Seller Aurora Numismatica
Date May 22, 2023
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
38961 $
Price in auction currency 36000 EUR
Albania 100 Lekë 1986 "Durazzo Seaport" (Pattern) at auction Nomisma - October 20, 2015
Seller Nomisma
Date October 20, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
14749 $
Price in auction currency 13000 EUR
Albania 100 Lekë 1986 "Durazzo Seaport" (Pattern) at auction Chaponnière - December 7, 2013
Seller Chaponnière
Date December 7, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Albania 100 Lekë 1986 "Durazzo Seaport" (Pattern) at auction Westfälische - February 13, 2012
Seller Westfälische
Date February 13, 2012
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Albania 100 Lekë 1986 "Durazzo Seaport" (Pattern) at auction Heritage - January 10, 2005
Seller Heritage
Date January 10, 2005
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Albania 100 Lekë 1986 "Durazzo Seaport" (Pattern) at auction Künker - June 14, 1999
Seller Künker
Date June 14, 1999
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 100 Lekë 1986 "Durazzo Seaport", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

