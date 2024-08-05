500 Lekë 1968 "Skanderbeg" (Albania, People's Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Albanian 500 Lekë 1968 "Skanderbeg". This gold coin from the times of People's Republic. The record price belongs to the lot 154 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 10,000. Bidding took place October 20, 2021.

