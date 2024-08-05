Albania Period: 1925-2022 1925-2022
500 Lekë 1968 "Skanderbeg" (Albania, People's Republic)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 98,74 g
- Pure gold (2,8571 oz) 88,866 g
- Diameter 55 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage PROOF 1,520
Description
- Country Albania
- Period People's Republic
- Denomination 500 Lekë
- Year 1968
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Albanian 500 Lekë 1968 "Skanderbeg". This gold coin from the times of People's Republic. The record price belongs to the lot 154 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 10,000. Bidding took place October 20, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Inasta
Date April 26, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
6588 $
Price in auction currency 6000 EUR
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 14, 2022
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
6355 $
Price in auction currency 6000 CHF
Seller Katz
Date May 15, 2022
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date August 20, 2021
Condition PF64 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date March 27, 2021
Condition PF65 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date October 18, 2020
Condition PF62 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date October 4, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller GINZA
Date August 10, 2020
Condition PF61 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2020
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 6, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Hess Divo
Date May 28, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller GINZA
Date October 10, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Felzmann
Date November 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date October 1, 2013
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 500 Lekë 1968 "Skanderbeg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
