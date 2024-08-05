Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Albania Period: 1925-2022 1925-2022

500 Lekë 1968 "Skanderbeg" (Albania, People's Republic)

Obverse 500 Lekë 1968 "Skanderbeg" - Gold Coin Value - Albania, People's Republic Reverse 500 Lekë 1968 "Skanderbeg" - Gold Coin Value - Albania, People's Republic

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 98,74 g
  • Pure gold (2,8571 oz) 88,866 g
  • Diameter 55 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage PROOF 1,520

Description

  • Country Albania
  • Period People's Republic
  • Denomination 500 Lekë
  • Year 1968
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Albanian 500 Lekë 1968 "Skanderbeg". This gold coin from the times of People's Republic. The record price belongs to the lot 154 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 10,000. Bidding took place October 20, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • Coins Auction Hermsdorf (1)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • GINZA (2)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (5)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • Inasta (1)
  • Katz (2)
  • Künker (4)
  • London Coins (1)
  • Numismatica Genevensis (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Teutoburger (2)
  • WAG (1)
  • Westfälische (1)
Albania 500 Lekë 1968 "Skanderbeg" at auction Coins Auction Hermsdorf - July 25, 2024
Seller Coins Auction Hermsdorf
Date July 25, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Albania 500 Lekë 1968 "Skanderbeg" at auction Inasta - April 26, 2023
Seller Inasta
Date April 26, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
6588 $
Price in auction currency 6000 EUR
Albania 500 Lekë 1968 "Skanderbeg" at auction Numismatica Genevensis - November 14, 2022
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 14, 2022
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
6355 $
Price in auction currency 6000 CHF
Albania 500 Lekë 1968 "Skanderbeg" at auction Katz - May 15, 2022
Seller Katz
Date May 15, 2022
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 500 Lekë 1968 "Skanderbeg" at auction Heritage - March 13, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date March 13, 2022
Condition PF64 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Albania 500 Lekë 1968 "Skanderbeg" at auction London Coins - December 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 500 Lekë 1968 "Skanderbeg" at auction Heritage - August 20, 2021
Albania 500 Lekë 1968 "Skanderbeg" at auction Heritage - August 20, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date August 20, 2021
Condition PF64 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 500 Lekë 1968 "Skanderbeg" at auction Heritage - March 27, 2021
Albania 500 Lekë 1968 "Skanderbeg" at auction Heritage - March 27, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date March 27, 2021
Condition PF65 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 500 Lekë 1968 "Skanderbeg" at auction Auction World - October 18, 2020
Seller Auction World
Date October 18, 2020
Condition PF62 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 500 Lekë 1968 "Skanderbeg" at auction Katz - October 4, 2020
Seller Katz
Date October 4, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 500 Lekë 1968 "Skanderbeg" at auction GINZA - August 10, 2020
Seller GINZA
Date August 10, 2020
Condition PF61 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 500 Lekë 1968 "Skanderbeg" at auction Heritage - January 13, 2020
Albania 500 Lekë 1968 "Skanderbeg" at auction Heritage - January 13, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2020
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 500 Lekë 1968 "Skanderbeg" at auction Teutoburger - September 6, 2019
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 6, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 500 Lekë 1968 "Skanderbeg" at auction Hess Divo - May 28, 2019
Seller Hess Divo
Date May 28, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 500 Lekë 1968 "Skanderbeg" at auction GINZA - October 10, 2018
Seller GINZA
Date October 10, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 500 Lekë 1968 "Skanderbeg" at auction Felzmann - November 8, 2017
Seller Felzmann
Date November 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 500 Lekë 1968 "Skanderbeg" at auction Künker - March 17, 2017
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 500 Lekë 1968 "Skanderbeg" at auction Teutoburger - May 27, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 500 Lekë 1968 "Skanderbeg" at auction WAG - December 8, 2013
Seller WAG
Date December 8, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Albania 500 Lekë 1968 "Skanderbeg" at auction Heritage - October 1, 2013
Albania 500 Lekë 1968 "Skanderbeg" at auction Heritage - October 1, 2013
Seller Heritage
Date October 1, 2013
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 500 Lekë 1968 "Skanderbeg" at auction Grün - May 18, 2013
Seller Grün
Date May 18, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 500 Lekë 1968 "Skanderbeg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Albania Coin catalog of People's Republic Coins of Albania in 1968 All Albanian coins Albanian gold coins Albanian coins 500 Lekë Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search