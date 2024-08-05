Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Albania Period: 1925-2022 1925-2022

50 Lekë 1987 "Durazzo Seaport" (Albania, People's Republic)

Obverse 50 Lekë 1987 "Durazzo Seaport" - Gold Coin Value - Albania, People's Republic Reverse 50 Lekë 1987 "Durazzo Seaport" - Gold Coin Value - Albania, People's Republic

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 155,5 g
  • Pure gold (4,4995 oz) 139,95 g
  • Diameter 65 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage PROOF 5

Description

  • Country Albania
  • Period People's Republic
  • Denomination 50 Lekë
  • Year 1987
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Albanian 50 Lekë 1987 "Durazzo Seaport". This gold coin from the times of People's Republic. The record price belongs to the lot 168 sold at the Numismatica Genevensis SA auction for CHF 22,000. Bidding took place November 14, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Künker (1)
  • Numismatica Genevensis (1)
Albania 50 Lekë 1987 "Durazzo Seaport" at auction Numismatica Genevensis - November 14, 2022
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 14, 2022
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
23302 $
Price in auction currency 22000 CHF
Albania 50 Lekë 1987 "Durazzo Seaport" at auction Künker - September 29, 2009
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2009
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Lekë 1987 "Durazzo Seaport", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Albania Coin catalog of People's Republic Coins of Albania in 1987 All Albanian coins Albanian gold coins Albanian coins 50 Lekë Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search