Albania Period: 1925-2022 1925-2022
50 Lekë 1987 "Durazzo Seaport" (Albania, People's Republic)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 155,5 g
- Pure gold (4,4995 oz) 139,95 g
- Diameter 65 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage PROOF 5
Description
- Country Albania
- Period People's Republic
- Denomination 50 Lekë
- Year 1987
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Albanian 50 Lekë 1987 "Durazzo Seaport". This gold coin from the times of People's Republic. The record price belongs to the lot 168 sold at the Numismatica Genevensis SA auction for CHF 22,000. Bidding took place November 14, 2022.
Where to sell?

