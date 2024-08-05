50 Lekë 1987 "Durazzo Seaport" (Albania, People's Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Albanian 50 Lekë 1987 "Durazzo Seaport". This gold coin from the times of People's Republic. The record price belongs to the lot 168 sold at the Numismatica Genevensis SA auction for CHF 22,000. Bidding took place November 14, 2022.

Сondition PROOF (2) Condition (slab) PF67 (1) ULTRA CAMEO (1) Service NGC (1)