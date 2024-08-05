Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Albania Period: 1925-2022 1925-2022

50 Lekë 1970 "Gjirokastër" (Albania, People's Republic)

Obverse 50 Lekë 1970 "Gjirokastër" - Gold Coin Value - Albania, People's Republic Reverse 50 Lekë 1970 "Gjirokastër" - Gold Coin Value - Albania, People's Republic

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 9,87 g
  • Pure gold (0,2856 oz) 8,883 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage PROOF 100

Description

  • Country Albania
  • Period People's Republic
  • Denomination 50 Lekë
  • Year 1970
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (28)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Albanian 50 Lekë 1970 "Gjirokastër". This gold coin from the times of People's Republic. The record price belongs to the lot 1952 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 1,500. Bidding took place October 23, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Artemide Aste (1)
  • Auction World (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Aurora Numismatica (2)
  • Bertolami (1)
  • Heritage (7)
  • Katz (4)
  • Künker (2)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (2)
  • Nomisma (1)
  • Rauch (3)
  • Stack's (1)
  • WAG (1)
  • Westfälische (1)
Albania 50 Lekë 1970 "Gjirokastër" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
1569 $
Price in auction currency 1446 EUR
Albania 50 Lekë 1970 "Gjirokastër" at auction Auction World - April 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date April 14, 2024
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
1305 $
Price in auction currency 200000 JPY
Albania 50 Lekë 1970 "Gjirokastër" at auction Katz - November 24, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 24, 2023
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 50 Lekë 1970 "Gjirokastër" at auction Aurora Numismatica - September 29, 2023
Seller Aurora Numismatica
Date September 29, 2023
Condition PF64 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 50 Lekë 1970 "Gjirokastër" at auction Artemide Aste - July 2, 2023
Seller Artemide Aste
Date July 2, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 50 Lekë 1970 "Gjirokastër" at auction Aurora Numismatica - May 22, 2023
Seller Aurora Numismatica
Date May 22, 2023
Condition PF64 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 50 Lekë 1970 "Gjirokastër" at auction Heritage - August 28, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition PF64 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 50 Lekë 1970 "Gjirokastër" at auction Bertolami - June 10, 2022
Seller Bertolami
Date June 10, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 50 Lekë 1970 "Gjirokastër" at auction Stack's - June 1, 2022
Albania 50 Lekë 1970 "Gjirokastër" at auction Stack's - June 1, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date June 1, 2022
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 50 Lekë 1970 "Gjirokastër" at auction Katz - May 15, 2022
Seller Katz
Date May 15, 2022
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 50 Lekë 1970 "Gjirokastër" at auction Heritage - March 13, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date March 13, 2022
Condition PF65 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Albania 50 Lekë 1970 "Gjirokastër" at auction Katz - October 24, 2021
Seller Katz
Date October 24, 2021
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 50 Lekë 1970 "Gjirokastër" at auction Heritage - October 14, 2021
Albania 50 Lekë 1970 "Gjirokastër" at auction Heritage - October 14, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date October 14, 2021
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 50 Lekë 1970 "Gjirokastër" at auction Nomisma - April 14, 2020
Seller Nomisma
Date April 14, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 50 Lekë 1970 "Gjirokastër" at auction Heritage - April 23, 2018
Albania 50 Lekë 1970 "Gjirokastër" at auction Heritage - April 23, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2018
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 50 Lekë 1970 "Gjirokastër" at auction Heritage - April 10, 2017
Albania 50 Lekë 1970 "Gjirokastër" at auction Heritage - April 10, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date April 10, 2017
Condition PF65 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 50 Lekë 1970 "Gjirokastër" at auction Heritage - January 18, 2017
Albania 50 Lekë 1970 "Gjirokastër" at auction Heritage - January 18, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2017
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 50 Lekë 1970 "Gjirokastër" at auction Rauch - September 17, 2016
Seller Rauch
Date September 17, 2016
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 50 Lekë 1970 "Gjirokastër" at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 4, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 4, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 50 Lekë 1970 "Gjirokastër" at auction Westfälische - February 24, 2015
Seller Westfälische
Date February 24, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 50 Lekë 1970 "Gjirokastër" at auction WAG - April 6, 2014
Seller WAG
Date April 6, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Lekë 1970 "Gjirokastër", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Albania Coin catalog of People's Republic Coins of Albania in 1970 All Albanian coins Albanian gold coins Albanian coins 50 Lekë Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search