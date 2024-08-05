Albania Period: 1925-2022 1925-2022
50 Lekë 1970 "Gjirokastër" (Albania, People's Republic)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 9,87 g
- Pure gold (0,2856 oz) 8,883 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage PROOF 100
Description
- Country Albania
- Period People's Republic
- Denomination 50 Lekë
- Year 1970
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (28)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Albanian 50 Lekë 1970 "Gjirokastër". This gold coin from the times of People's Republic. The record price belongs to the lot 1952 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 1,500. Bidding took place October 23, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Artemide Aste (1)
- Auction World (1)
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Aurora Numismatica (2)
- Bertolami (1)
- Heritage (7)
- Katz (4)
- Künker (2)
- Monnaies d'Antan (2)
- Nomisma (1)
- Rauch (3)
- Stack's (1)
- WAG (1)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
1569 $
Price in auction currency 1446 EUR
Seller Auction World
Date April 14, 2024
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
1305 $
Price in auction currency 200000 JPY
Seller Katz
Date November 24, 2023
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aurora Numismatica
Date September 29, 2023
Condition PF64 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Artemide Aste
Date July 2, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aurora Numismatica
Date May 22, 2023
Condition PF64 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition PF64 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Bertolami
Date June 10, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date June 1, 2022
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date May 15, 2022
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date October 24, 2021
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date October 14, 2021
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Nomisma
Date April 14, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2018
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date April 10, 2017
Condition PF65 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2017
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rauch
Date September 17, 2016
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 4, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Westfälische
Date February 24, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 50 Lekë 1970 "Gjirokastër", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search