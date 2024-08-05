50 Lekë 1968 "Gjirokastër" (Albania, People's Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Albanian 50 Lekë 1968 "Gjirokastër". This gold coin from the times of People's Republic. The record price belongs to the lot 1038 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 9,000. Bidding took place November 6, 2022.

