Albania Period: 1925-2022 1925-2022

50 Lekë 1968 "Gjirokastër" (Albania, People's Republic)

Obverse 50 Lekë 1968 "Gjirokastër" - Gold Coin Value - Albania, People's Republic Reverse 50 Lekë 1968 "Gjirokastër" - Gold Coin Value - Albania, People's Republic

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 9,87 g
  • Pure gold (0,2856 oz) 8,883 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage PROOF 3,120

Description

  • Country Albania
  • Period People's Republic
  • Denomination 50 Lekë
  • Year 1968
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (43)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Albanian 50 Lekë 1968 "Gjirokastër". This gold coin from the times of People's Republic. The record price belongs to the lot 1038 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 9,000. Bidding took place November 6, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Artemide Aste (5)
  • CNG (1)
  • Coins Auction Hermsdorf (1)
  • GINZA (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (4)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • Inasta (1)
  • Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. (1)
  • Künker (6)
  • London Coins (1)
  • Nomisma (3)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Rauch (3)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Via (1)
  • VL Nummus (4)
  • WAG (2)
Albania 50 Lekë 1968 "Gjirokastër" at auction Coins Auction Hermsdorf - July 25, 2024
Seller Coins Auction Hermsdorf
Date July 25, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Albania 50 Lekë 1968 "Gjirokastër" at auction Rauch - June 27, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
801 $
Price in auction currency 750 EUR
Albania 50 Lekë 1968 "Gjirokastër" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
857 $
Price in auction currency 800 EUR
Albania 50 Lekë 1968 "Gjirokastër" at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Albania 50 Lekë 1968 "Gjirokastër" at auction Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. - May 4, 2024
Albania 50 Lekë 1968 "Gjirokastër" at auction Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. - May 4, 2024
Seller Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Date May 4, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Albania 50 Lekë 1968 "Gjirokastër" at auction Inasta - April 26, 2023
Seller Inasta
Date April 26, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Albania 50 Lekë 1968 "Gjirokastër" at auction VL Nummus - April 22, 2023
Seller VL Nummus
Date April 22, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Albania 50 Lekë 1968 "Gjirokastër" at auction VL Nummus - January 15, 2023
Seller VL Nummus
Date January 15, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Albania 50 Lekë 1968 "Gjirokastër" at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Albania 50 Lekë 1968 "Gjirokastër" at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Albania 50 Lekë 1968 "Gjirokastër" at auction Via - September 30, 2022
Seller Via
Date September 30, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Albania 50 Lekë 1968 "Gjirokastër" at auction Hess Divo - June 1, 2022
Seller Hess Divo
Date June 1, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Albania 50 Lekë 1968 "Gjirokastër" at auction Sonntag - May 31, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date May 31, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Albania 50 Lekë 1968 "Gjirokastër" at auction London Coins - December 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Albania 50 Lekë 1968 "Gjirokastër" at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Albania 50 Lekë 1968 "Gjirokastër" at auction Heritage - August 5, 2021
Albania 50 Lekë 1968 "Gjirokastër" at auction Heritage - August 5, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date August 5, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Albania 50 Lekë 1968 "Gjirokastër" at auction Nomisma - July 3, 2021
Seller Nomisma
Date July 3, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Albania 50 Lekë 1968 "Gjirokastër" at auction SINCONA - June 9, 2020
Seller SINCONA
Date June 9, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Albania 50 Lekë 1968 "Gjirokastër" at auction WAG - June 7, 2020
Seller WAG
Date June 7, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Albania 50 Lekë 1968 "Gjirokastër" at auction Stack's - January 20, 2020
Albania 50 Lekë 1968 "Gjirokastër" at auction Stack's - January 20, 2020
Seller Stack's
Date January 20, 2020
Condition PF67 NGC
Selling price
Albania 50 Lekë 1968 "Gjirokastër" at auction VL Nummus - September 15, 2019
Seller VL Nummus
Date September 15, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Albania 50 Lekë 1968 "Gjirokastër" at auction VL Nummus - September 15, 2019
Seller VL Nummus
Date September 15, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Where to buy?
Albania 50 Lekë 1968 "Gjirokastër" at auction Stack's - August 22, 2024
Albania 50 Lekë 1968 "Gjirokastër" at auction Stack's - August 22, 2024
Albania 50 Lekë 1968 "Gjirokastër" at auction Stack's - August 22, 2024
Albania 50 Lekë 1968 "Gjirokastër" at auction Stack's - August 22, 2024
Albania 50 Lekë 1968 "Gjirokastër" at auction Stack's - August 22, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 22, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Lekë 1968 "Gjirokastër", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

