50 Lekë 1968 "Gjirokastër" (Albania, People's Republic)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 9,87 g
- Pure gold (0,2856 oz) 8,883 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage PROOF 3,120
Description
- Country Albania
- Period People's Republic
- Denomination 50 Lekë
- Year 1968
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (43)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Albanian 50 Lekë 1968 "Gjirokastër". This gold coin from the times of People's Republic. The record price belongs to the lot 1038 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 9,000. Bidding took place November 6, 2022.
Seller Rauch
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
801 $
Price in auction currency 750 EUR
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
857 $
Price in auction currency 800 EUR
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Date May 4, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Inasta
Date April 26, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller VL Nummus
Date April 22, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller VL Nummus
Date January 15, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Via
Date September 30, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Hess Divo
Date June 1, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Sonntag
Date May 31, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date August 5, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Seller Nomisma
Date July 3, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date June 9, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date January 20, 2020
Condition PF67 NGC
Selling price
Seller VL Nummus
Date September 15, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
