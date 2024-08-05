Albania Period: 1925-2022 1925-2022
5 Lekë 1987 "Durazzo Seaport" (Albania, People's Republic)
Photo by: Numismatica Genevensis SA
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 50 g
- Pure gold (1,4468 oz) 45 g
- Diameter 38,7 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage PROOF 5
Description
- Country Albania
- Period People's Republic
- Denomination 5 Lekë
- Year 1987
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Albanian 5 Lekë 1987 "Durazzo Seaport". This gold coin from the times of People's Republic. The record price belongs to the lot 192 sold at the Numismatica Genevensis SA auction for CHF 19,000. Bidding took place November 15, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Goldberg (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Numismatica Genevensis (1)
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 16, 2021
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
20531 $
Price in auction currency 19000 CHF
Seller Heritage
Date April 14, 2015
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
16450 $
Price in auction currency 16450 USD
