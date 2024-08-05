Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Albania Period: 1925-2022 1925-2022

5 Lekë 1987 "Durazzo Seaport" (Albania, People's Republic)

Obverse 5 Lekë 1987 "Durazzo Seaport" - Gold Coin Value - Albania, People's Republic Reverse 5 Lekë 1987 "Durazzo Seaport" - Gold Coin Value - Albania, People's Republic

Photo by: Numismatica Genevensis SA

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 50 g
  • Pure gold (1,4468 oz) 45 g
  • Diameter 38,7 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage PROOF 5

Description

  • Country Albania
  • Period People's Republic
  • Denomination 5 Lekë
  • Year 1987
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Albanian 5 Lekë 1987 "Durazzo Seaport". This gold coin from the times of People's Republic. The record price belongs to the lot 192 sold at the Numismatica Genevensis SA auction for CHF 19,000. Bidding took place November 15, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Numismatica Genevensis (1)
Albania 5 Lekë 1987 "Durazzo Seaport" at auction Numismatica Genevensis - November 16, 2021
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 16, 2021
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
20531 $
Price in auction currency 19000 CHF
Albania 5 Lekë 1987 "Durazzo Seaport" at auction Heritage - April 14, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date April 14, 2015
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
16450 $
Price in auction currency 16450 USD
Albania 5 Lekë 1987 "Durazzo Seaport" at auction Goldberg - May 26, 2009
Seller Goldberg
Date May 26, 2009
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Lekë 1987 "Durazzo Seaport", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

