5 Lekë 1987 "Durazzo Seaport" (Albania, People's Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Albanian 5 Lekë 1987 "Durazzo Seaport". This gold coin from the times of People's Republic. The record price belongs to the lot 192 sold at the Numismatica Genevensis SA auction for CHF 19,000. Bidding took place November 15, 2021.

Сondition PROOF (3) Condition (slab) PF69 (2) PF67 (1) ULTRA CAMEO (3) Service NGC (3)