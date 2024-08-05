200 Lekë 1968 "Butrint" (Albania, People's Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Albanian 200 Lekë 1968 "Butrint". This gold coin from the times of People's Republic. The record price belongs to the lot 6014 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 6,500. Bidding took place March 15, 2012.

Сondition PROOF (32) Condition (slab) PF69 (1) PF68 (5) PF67 (2) PF66 (1) PF65 (4) PF64 (1) ULTRA CAMEO (14) Service PCGS (5) NGC (9)

Seller All companies

Aureo & Calicó (1)

Chaponnière (2)

Coins Auction Hermsdorf (1)

Felzmann (3)

Goldberg (1)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Heritage (7)

Hess Divo (2)

Inasta (1)

Künker (7)

London Coins (1)

Numismatica Genevensis (1)

Rauch (1)

Soler y Llach (1)

Teutoburger (1)

WAG (1)