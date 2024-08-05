Albania Period: 1925-2022 1925-2022
200 Lekë 1968 "Butrint" (Albania, People's Republic)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 39,49 g
- Pure gold (1,1427 oz) 35,541 g
- Diameter 45 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage PROOF 2,170
Description
- Country Albania
- Period People's Republic
- Denomination 200 Lekë
- Year 1968
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (32)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Albanian 200 Lekë 1968 "Butrint". This gold coin from the times of People's Republic. The record price belongs to the lot 6014 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 6,500. Bidding took place March 15, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
3212 $
Price in auction currency 3000 EUR
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
2430 $
Price in auction currency 2300 EUR
Seller Inasta
Date April 26, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price


Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 14, 2022
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price


Seller Chaponnière
Date November 13, 2022
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price


Seller Hess Divo
Date June 1, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price


Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price


Seller Heritage
Date August 20, 2021
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price


Seller Heritage
Date March 27, 2021
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price


Seller Heritage
Date January 21, 2020
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price


Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 16, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price


Seller Heritage
Date September 9, 2019
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price


Seller Hess Divo
Date May 28, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price


Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price


Seller Felzmann
Date November 7, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price


Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2018
Condition PF64 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price


Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition PF65 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price


