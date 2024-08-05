Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Albania Period: 1925-2022 1925-2022

200 Lekë 1968 "Butrint" (Albania, People's Republic)

Obverse 200 Lekë 1968 "Butrint" - Gold Coin Value - Albania, People's Republic Reverse 200 Lekë 1968 "Butrint" - Gold Coin Value - Albania, People's Republic

Photo by: Hess Divo

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 39,49 g
  • Pure gold (1,1427 oz) 35,541 g
  • Diameter 45 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage PROOF 2,170

Description

  • Country Albania
  • Period People's Republic
  • Denomination 200 Lekë
  • Year 1968
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (32)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Albanian 200 Lekë 1968 "Butrint". This gold coin from the times of People's Republic. The record price belongs to the lot 6014 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 6,500. Bidding took place March 15, 2012.

  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Chaponnière (2)
  • Coins Auction Hermsdorf (1)
  • Felzmann (3)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Heritage (7)
  • Hess Divo (2)
  • Inasta (1)
  • Künker (7)
  • London Coins (1)
  • Numismatica Genevensis (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (1)
Albania 200 Lekë 1968 "Butrint" at auction Coins Auction Hermsdorf - July 25, 2024
Seller Coins Auction Hermsdorf
Date July 25, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Albania 200 Lekë 1968 "Butrint" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
3212 $
Price in auction currency 3000 EUR
Albania 200 Lekë 1968 "Butrint" at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
2430 $
Price in auction currency 2300 EUR
Albania 200 Lekë 1968 "Butrint" at auction Inasta - April 26, 2023
Seller Inasta
Date April 26, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Albania 200 Lekë 1968 "Butrint" at auction Numismatica Genevensis - November 14, 2022
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 14, 2022
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Albania 200 Lekë 1968 "Butrint" at auction Chaponnière - November 13, 2022
Seller Chaponnière
Date November 13, 2022
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Albania 200 Lekë 1968 "Butrint" at auction Hess Divo - June 1, 2022
Seller Hess Divo
Date June 1, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Albania 200 Lekë 1968 "Butrint" at auction Heritage - March 13, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date March 13, 2022
Condition PF65 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Albania 200 Lekë 1968 "Butrint" at auction London Coins - December 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Albania 200 Lekë 1968 "Butrint" at auction Heritage - August 20, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date August 20, 2021
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Albania 200 Lekë 1968 "Butrint" at auction Heritage - March 27, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date March 27, 2021
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Albania 200 Lekë 1968 "Butrint" at auction WAG - June 7, 2020
Seller WAG
Date June 7, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Albania 200 Lekë 1968 "Butrint" at auction Heritage - January 21, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date January 21, 2020
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Albania 200 Lekë 1968 "Butrint" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 16, 2019
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 16, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Albania 200 Lekë 1968 "Butrint" at auction Heritage - September 9, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date September 9, 2019
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Albania 200 Lekë 1968 "Butrint" at auction Hess Divo - May 28, 2019
Seller Hess Divo
Date May 28, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Albania 200 Lekë 1968 "Butrint" at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2018
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Albania 200 Lekë 1968 "Butrint" at auction Felzmann - November 7, 2018
Seller Felzmann
Date November 7, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Albania 200 Lekë 1968 "Butrint" at auction Künker - October 12, 2018
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2018
Condition PF64 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Albania 200 Lekë 1968 "Butrint" at auction Heritage - September 11, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition PF65 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Albania 200 Lekë 1968 "Butrint" at auction Felzmann - March 7, 2018
Seller Felzmann
Date March 7, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 200 Lekë 1968 "Butrint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

