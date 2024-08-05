20 Lekë 1968. Cornucopia (Albania, People's Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Albanian 20 Lekë 1968 . Cornucopia. This gold coin from the times of People's Republic struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 61347 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,140. Bidding took place October 6, 2021.

