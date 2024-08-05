Albania Period: 1925-2022 1925-2022
20 Lekë 1968. Cornucopia (Albania, People's Republic)
Variety: Cornucopia
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,95 g
- Pure gold (0,1143 oz) 3,555 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 24
Description
- Country Albania
- Period People's Republic
- Denomination 20 Lekë
- Year 1968
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Albanian 20 Lekë 1968 . Cornucopia. This gold coin from the times of People's Republic struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 61347 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,140. Bidding took place October 6, 2021.
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date October 2, 2023
Condition PF63 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
581 $
Price in auction currency 550 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date May 17, 2023
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
675 $
Price in auction currency 675 USD
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date October 30, 2022
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date October 29, 2021
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date October 7, 2021
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 30, 2021
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2019
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Rauch
Date December 9, 2015
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Seller Artemide Aste
Date June 6, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Rauch
Date December 8, 2011
Condition PF64 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Lekë 1968 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
