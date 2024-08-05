Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Albania Period: 1925-2022 1925-2022

20 Lekë 1968. Cornucopia (Albania, People's Republic)

Variety: Cornucopia

Obverse 20 Lekë 1968 Cornucopia - Gold Coin Value - Albania, People's Republic Reverse 20 Lekë 1968 Cornucopia - Gold Coin Value - Albania, People's Republic

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,95 g
  • Pure gold (0,1143 oz) 3,555 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 24

Description

  • Country Albania
  • Period People's Republic
  • Denomination 20 Lekë
  • Year 1968
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Albanian 20 Lekë 1968 . Cornucopia. This gold coin from the times of People's Republic struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 61347 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,140. Bidding took place October 6, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Artemide Aste (1)
  • Heritage (4)
  • Künker (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Rauch (2)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • Warin Global Investments (1)
Albania 20 Lekë 1968 at auction Warin Global Investments - October 2, 2023
Albania 20 Lekë 1968 at auction Warin Global Investments - October 2, 2023
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date October 2, 2023
Condition PF63 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
581 $
Price in auction currency 550 EUR
Albania 20 Lekë 1968 at auction Stack's - May 17, 2023
Albania 20 Lekë 1968 at auction Stack's - May 17, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date May 17, 2023
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
675 $
Price in auction currency 675 USD
Albania 20 Lekë 1968 at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Albania 20 Lekë 1968 at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 20 Lekë 1968 at auction Heritage - October 30, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date October 30, 2022
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 20 Lekë 1968 at auction Heritage - October 29, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date October 29, 2021
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 20 Lekë 1968 at auction Heritage - October 7, 2021
Albania 20 Lekë 1968 at auction Heritage - October 7, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date October 7, 2021
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 20 Lekë 1968 at auction Heritage - September 30, 2021
Albania 20 Lekë 1968 at auction Heritage - September 30, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date September 30, 2021
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 20 Lekë 1968 at auction Stack's - January 14, 2019
Albania 20 Lekë 1968 at auction Stack's - January 14, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2019
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 20 Lekë 1968 at auction Teutoburger - May 27, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 20 Lekë 1968 at auction Rauch - December 9, 2015
Seller Rauch
Date December 9, 2015
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 20 Lekë 1968 at auction Artemide Aste - June 6, 2015
Albania 20 Lekë 1968 at auction Artemide Aste - June 6, 2015
Seller Artemide Aste
Date June 6, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 20 Lekë 1968 at auction Rauch - December 8, 2011
Seller Rauch
Date December 8, 2011
Condition PF64 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 20 Lekë 1968 at auction Künker - September 26, 2005
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2005
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Lekë 1968 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Albania Coin catalog of People's Republic Coins of Albania in 1968 All Albanian coins Albanian gold coins Albanian coins 20 Lekë Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search