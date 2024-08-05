Albania Period: 1925-2022 1925-2022
100 Lekë 1988 "Railroad" (Albania, People's Republic)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,45 g
- Pure gold (0,1866 oz) 5,805 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage PROOF 2,000
Description
- Country Albania
- Period People's Republic
- Denomination 100 Lekë
- Year 1988
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (42)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Albanian 100 Lekë 1988 "Railroad". This gold coin from the times of People's Republic. The record price belongs to the lot 6008 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,600. Bidding took place September 29, 2010.
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
1797 $
Price in auction currency 1650 EUR
Seller GMA Numismatica Napoli srl
Date April 5, 2024
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
2709 $
Price in auction currency 2500 EUR
Seller Auction World
Date July 17, 2022
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 24, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 16, 2021
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisor
Date October 17, 2020
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date June 9, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 18, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date April 29, 2019
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisor
Date October 19, 2018
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Nomisma
Date May 19, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date April 4, 2018
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 8, 2018
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Nomisma
Date October 17, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Nomisma
Date April 4, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisor
Date October 21, 2016
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 100 Lekë 1988 "Railroad", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
