Albania Period: 1925-2022 1925-2022

100 Lekë 1988 "Railroad" (Albania, People's Republic)

Obverse 100 Lekë 1988 "Railroad" - Gold Coin Value - Albania, People's Republic Reverse 100 Lekë 1988 "Railroad" - Gold Coin Value - Albania, People's Republic

Photo by: Numismatica Genevensis SA

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,45 g
  • Pure gold (0,1866 oz) 5,805 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage PROOF 2,000

Description

  • Country Albania
  • Period People's Republic
  • Denomination 100 Lekë
  • Year 1988
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (42)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Albanian 100 Lekë 1988 "Railroad". This gold coin from the times of People's Republic. The record price belongs to the lot 6008 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,600. Bidding took place September 29, 2010.

Albania 100 Lekë 1988 "Railroad" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
1797 $
Price in auction currency 1650 EUR
Albania 100 Lekë 1988 "Railroad" at auction GMA Numismatica Napoli srl - April 5, 2024
Seller GMA Numismatica Napoli srl
Date April 5, 2024
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
2709 $
Price in auction currency 2500 EUR
Seller WCN
Date June 1, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 100 Lekë 1988 "Railroad" at auction Auction World - July 17, 2022
Seller Auction World
Date July 17, 2022
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 100 Lekë 1988 "Railroad" at auction Künker - February 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 24, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 100 Lekë 1988 "Railroad" at auction Numismatica Genevensis - November 16, 2021
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 16, 2021
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 100 Lekë 1988 "Railroad" at auction Numisor - October 17, 2020
Seller Numisor
Date October 17, 2020
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 100 Lekë 1988 "Railroad" at auction SINCONA - June 9, 2020
Seller SINCONA
Date June 9, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 100 Lekë 1988 "Railroad" at auction Tauler & Fau - February 18, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 18, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 100 Lekë 1988 "Railroad" at auction Nomisma - October 29, 2019
Seller Nomisma
Date October 29, 2019
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Albania 100 Lekë 1988 "Railroad" at auction Heritage - April 29, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date April 29, 2019
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 100 Lekë 1988 "Railroad" at auction Numisor - October 19, 2018
Seller Numisor
Date October 19, 2018
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 100 Lekë 1988 "Railroad" at auction Nomisma - May 19, 2018
Seller Nomisma
Date May 19, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 100 Lekë 1988 "Railroad" at auction Inasta - May 5, 2018
Seller Inasta
Date May 5, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 100 Lekë 1988 "Railroad" at auction Stack's - April 4, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date April 4, 2018
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 100 Lekë 1988 "Railroad" at auction Heritage - January 8, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date January 8, 2018
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 100 Lekë 1988 "Railroad" at auction Nomisma - October 17, 2017
Seller Nomisma
Date October 17, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 100 Lekë 1988 "Railroad" at auction Nomisma - April 4, 2017
Seller Nomisma
Date April 4, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Nomisma
Date April 4, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 100 Lekë 1988 "Railroad" at auction Numisor - October 21, 2016
Seller Numisor
Date October 21, 2016
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 100 Lekë 1988 "Railroad" at auction Spink - September 25, 2016
Seller Spink
Date September 25, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

