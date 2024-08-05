Albania Period: 1925-2022 1925-2022
100 Lekë 1987 "Durazzo Seaport" (Albania, People's Republic)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,45 g
- Pure gold (0,1866 oz) 5,805 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage PROOF 5,000
Description
- Country Albania
- Period People's Republic
- Denomination 100 Lekë
- Year 1987
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (47)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Albanian 100 Lekë 1987 "Durazzo Seaport". This gold coin from the times of People's Republic. The record price belongs to the lot 3448 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 3,400. Bidding took place January 14, 2017.
Seller ANTIUM AURUM
Date May 17, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
1304 $
Price in auction currency 1200 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date March 31, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
1020 $
Price in auction currency 1020 USD
Seller VL Nummus
Date September 17, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Auction World
Date April 16, 2023
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Nomisma
Date November 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 14, 2022
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date October 29, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 16, 2021
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date October 14, 2021
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Stack's
Date October 13, 2021
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Nomisma
Date July 3, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Numisor
Date October 17, 2020
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Katz
Date April 30, 2020
Condition PF67 GENI
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date April 27, 2020
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 20, 2020
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Nomisma
Date November 7, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2018
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller Spink
Date September 25, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 100 Lekë 1987 "Durazzo Seaport", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
