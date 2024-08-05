100 Lekë 1987 "Durazzo Seaport" (Albania, People's Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Albanian 100 Lekë 1987 "Durazzo Seaport". This gold coin from the times of People's Republic. The record price belongs to the lot 3448 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 3,400. Bidding took place January 14, 2017.

