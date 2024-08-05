Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Albania Period: 1925-2022 1925-2022

100 Lekë 1987 "Durazzo Seaport" (Albania, People's Republic)

Obverse 100 Lekë 1987 "Durazzo Seaport" - Gold Coin Value - Albania, People's Republic Reverse 100 Lekë 1987 "Durazzo Seaport" - Gold Coin Value - Albania, People's Republic

Photo by: Numismatica Genevensis SA

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,45 g
  • Pure gold (0,1866 oz) 5,805 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage PROOF 5,000

Description

  • Country Albania
  • Period People's Republic
  • Denomination 100 Lekë
  • Year 1987
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (47)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Albanian 100 Lekë 1987 "Durazzo Seaport". This gold coin from the times of People's Republic. The record price belongs to the lot 3448 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 3,400. Bidding took place January 14, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • ANTIUM AURUM (1)
  • Artemide Aste (1)
  • Auction World (1)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Chaponnière (1)
  • Felzmann (3)
  • GINZA (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Heritage (7)
  • JMPG (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (6)
  • Nomisma (7)
  • Numismatica Genevensis (2)
  • Numismatica Ranieri (1)
  • Numisor (1)
  • Rauch (3)
  • Spink (1)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Teutoburger (2)
  • V. GADOURY (2)
  • VL Nummus (1)
Albania 100 Lekë 1987 "Durazzo Seaport" at auction ANTIUM AURUM - May 17, 2024
Seller ANTIUM AURUM
Date May 17, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
1304 $
Price in auction currency 1200 EUR
Albania 100 Lekë 1987 "Durazzo Seaport" at auction Heritage - March 31, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date March 31, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
1020 $
Price in auction currency 1020 USD
Albania 100 Lekë 1987 "Durazzo Seaport" at auction VL Nummus - September 17, 2023
Seller VL Nummus
Date September 17, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 100 Lekë 1987 "Durazzo Seaport" at auction GINZA - June 10, 2023
Seller GINZA
Date June 10, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 100 Lekë 1987 "Durazzo Seaport" at auction Auction World - April 16, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date April 16, 2023
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 100 Lekë 1987 "Durazzo Seaport" at auction Nomisma - November 27, 2022
Seller Nomisma
Date November 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 100 Lekë 1987 "Durazzo Seaport" at auction Numismatica Genevensis - November 14, 2022
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 14, 2022
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 100 Lekë 1987 "Durazzo Seaport" at auction Numismatica Ranieri - October 29, 2022
Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date October 29, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 100 Lekë 1987 "Durazzo Seaport" at auction Numismatica Genevensis - November 16, 2021
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 16, 2021
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 100 Lekë 1987 "Durazzo Seaport" at auction Heritage - October 14, 2021
Albania 100 Lekë 1987 "Durazzo Seaport" at auction Heritage - October 14, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date October 14, 2021
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 100 Lekë 1987 "Durazzo Seaport" at auction Stack's - October 13, 2021
Albania 100 Lekë 1987 "Durazzo Seaport" at auction Stack's - October 13, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date October 13, 2021
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 100 Lekë 1987 "Durazzo Seaport" at auction Nomisma - July 3, 2021
Seller Nomisma
Date July 3, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 100 Lekë 1987 "Durazzo Seaport" at auction Numisor - October 17, 2020
Seller Numisor
Date October 17, 2020
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 100 Lekë 1987 "Durazzo Seaport" at auction Katz - April 30, 2020
Seller Katz
Date April 30, 2020
Condition PF67 GENI
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 100 Lekë 1987 "Durazzo Seaport" at auction Heritage - April 27, 2020
Albania 100 Lekë 1987 "Durazzo Seaport" at auction Heritage - April 27, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date April 27, 2020
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 100 Lekë 1987 "Durazzo Seaport" at auction Stack's - January 20, 2020
Albania 100 Lekë 1987 "Durazzo Seaport" at auction Stack's - January 20, 2020
Seller Stack's
Date January 20, 2020
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 100 Lekë 1987 "Durazzo Seaport" at auction Nomisma - May 15, 2019
Seller Nomisma
Date May 15, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Albania 100 Lekë 1987 "Durazzo Seaport" at auction Nomisma - November 7, 2018
Seller Nomisma
Date November 7, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 100 Lekë 1987 "Durazzo Seaport" at auction Heritage - April 23, 2018
Albania 100 Lekë 1987 "Durazzo Seaport" at auction Heritage - April 23, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2018
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 100 Lekë 1987 "Durazzo Seaport" at auction Spink - September 25, 2016
Seller Spink
Date September 25, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 100 Lekë 1987 "Durazzo Seaport" at auction Felzmann - June 29, 2016
Seller Felzmann
Date June 29, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 100 Lekë 1987 "Durazzo Seaport", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Albania Coin catalog of People's Republic Coins of Albania in 1987 All Albanian coins Albanian gold coins Albanian coins 100 Lekë Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search