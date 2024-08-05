100 Lekë 1970 "Peasant Girl" (Albania, People's Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Albanian 100 Lekë 1970 "Peasant Girl". This gold coin from the times of People's Republic. The record price belongs to the lot 3001 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 220,000. Bidding took place July 16, 2022.

