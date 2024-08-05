Albania Period: 1925-2022 1925-2022
100 Lekë 1970 "Peasant Girl" (Albania, People's Republic)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 19,75 g
- Pure gold (0,5715 oz) 17,775 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Albania
- Period People's Republic
- Denomination 100 Lekë
- Year 1970
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Albanian 100 Lekë 1970 "Peasant Girl". This gold coin from the times of People's Republic. The record price belongs to the lot 3001 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 220,000. Bidding took place July 16, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Künker (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller Auction World
Date July 17, 2022
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
1588 $
Price in auction currency 220000 JPY
Seller Heritage
Date January 22, 2021
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
1500 $
Price in auction currency 1500 USD
