Albania Period: 1925-2022 1925-2022

100 Lekë 1970 "Peasant Girl" (Albania, People's Republic)

Obverse 100 Lekë 1970 "Peasant Girl" - Gold Coin Value - Albania, People's Republic Reverse 100 Lekë 1970 "Peasant Girl" - Gold Coin Value - Albania, People's Republic

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 19,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,5715 oz) 17,775 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Albania
  • Period People's Republic
  • Denomination 100 Lekë
  • Year 1970
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Albanian 100 Lekë 1970 "Peasant Girl". This gold coin from the times of People's Republic. The record price belongs to the lot 3001 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 220,000. Bidding took place July 16, 2022.

Albania 100 Lekë 1970 "Peasant Girl" at auction Auction World - July 17, 2022
Seller Auction World
Date July 17, 2022
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
1588 $
Price in auction currency 220000 JPY
Albania 100 Lekë 1970 "Peasant Girl" at auction Heritage - January 22, 2021
Albania 100 Lekë 1970 "Peasant Girl" at auction Heritage - January 22, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date January 22, 2021
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
1500 $
Price in auction currency 1500 USD
Albania 100 Lekë 1970 "Peasant Girl" at auction WAG - April 6, 2014
Seller WAG
Date April 6, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Albania 100 Lekë 1970 "Peasant Girl" at auction Künker - September 29, 2011
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2011
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 100 Lekë 1970 "Peasant Girl", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

