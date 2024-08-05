Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Albania Period: 1925-2022

100 Lekë 1968 "Peasant Girl" (Albania, People's Republic)

Obverse 100 Lekë 1968 "Peasant Girl" - Gold Coin Value - Albania, People's Republic Reverse 100 Lekë 1968 "Peasant Girl" - Gold Coin Value - Albania, People's Republic

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 19,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,5715 oz) 17,775 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage PROOF 3,470

Description

  • Country Albania
  • Period People's Republic
  • Denomination 100 Lekë
  • Year 1968
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (57)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Albanian 100 Lekë 1968 "Peasant Girl". This gold coin from the times of People's Republic. The record price belongs to the lot 3171 sold at the H.D. Rauch auction for EUR 1,300. Bidding took place December 5, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Albania 100 Lekë 1968 "Peasant Girl" at auction Rauch - June 27, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
1388 $
Price in auction currency 1300 EUR
Albania 100 Lekë 1968 "Peasant Girl" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
1606 $
Price in auction currency 1500 EUR
Albania 100 Lekë 1968 "Peasant Girl" at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 100 Lekë 1968 "Peasant Girl" at auction Stack's - April 21, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date April 21, 2024
Condition PF65 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 100 Lekë 1968 "Peasant Girl" at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 100 Lekë 1968 "Peasant Girl" at auction Auction World - July 16, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date July 16, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 100 Lekë 1968 "Peasant Girl" at auction Soler y Llach - April 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 100 Lekë 1968 "Peasant Girl" at auction Inasta - April 26, 2023
Seller Inasta
Date April 26, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 100 Lekë 1968 "Peasant Girl" at auction Numismatica Genevensis - November 14, 2022
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 14, 2022
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 100 Lekë 1968 "Peasant Girl" at auction Chaponnière - November 13, 2022
Seller Chaponnière
Date November 13, 2022
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 100 Lekë 1968 "Peasant Girl" at auction Aurora Numismatica - September 30, 2022
Seller Aurora Numismatica
Date September 30, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 100 Lekë 1968 "Peasant Girl" at auction Heritage - March 13, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date March 13, 2022
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Albania 100 Lekë 1968 "Peasant Girl" at auction London Coins - December 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 100 Lekë 1968 "Peasant Girl" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 12, 2021
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 100 Lekë 1968 "Peasant Girl" at auction Heritage - August 20, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date August 20, 2021
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 100 Lekë 1968 "Peasant Girl" at auction Rhenumis - May 28, 2021
Seller Rhenumis
Date May 28, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 100 Lekë 1968 "Peasant Girl" at auction Olivier Goujon - May 18, 2021
Seller Olivier Goujon
Date May 18, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 100 Lekë 1968 "Peasant Girl" at auction Nomisma - September 16, 2020
Seller Nomisma
Date September 16, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 100 Lekë 1968 "Peasant Girl" at auction WAG - June 7, 2020
Seller WAG
Date June 7, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Albania 100 Lekë 1968 "Peasant Girl" at auction Stack's - January 20, 2020
Seller Stack's
Date January 20, 2020
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 100 Lekë 1968 "Peasant Girl" at auction Auction World - October 19, 2019
Seller Auction World
Date October 19, 2019
Condition PF63 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Albania 100 Lekë 1968 "Peasant Girl" at auction Stack's - August 22, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 100 Lekë 1968 "Peasant Girl", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Albania Coin catalog of People's Republic Coins of Albania in 1968 All Albanian coins Albanian gold coins Albanian coins 100 Lekë
