100 Lekë 1968 "Peasant Girl" (Albania, People's Republic)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 19,75 g
- Pure gold (0,5715 oz) 17,775 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage PROOF 3,470
Description
- Country Albania
- Period People's Republic
- Denomination 100 Lekë
- Year 1968
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (57)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Albanian 100 Lekë 1968 "Peasant Girl". This gold coin from the times of People's Republic. The record price belongs to the lot 3171 sold at the H.D. Rauch auction for EUR 1,300. Bidding took place December 5, 2011.
Seller Rauch
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
1388 $
Price in auction currency 1300 EUR
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
1606 $
Price in auction currency 1500 EUR
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date April 21, 2024
Condition PF65 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date July 16, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Inasta
Date April 26, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 14, 2022
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Chaponnière
Date November 13, 2022
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Aurora Numismatica
Date September 30, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 20, 2021
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Rhenumis
Date May 28, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Olivier Goujon
Date May 18, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Nomisma
Date September 16, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 20, 2020
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 100 Lekë 1968 "Peasant Girl", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
