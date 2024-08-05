100 Lekë 1968 "Peasant Girl" (Albania, People's Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Albanian 100 Lekë 1968 "Peasant Girl". This gold coin from the times of People's Republic. The record price belongs to the lot 3171 sold at the H.D. Rauch auction for EUR 1,300. Bidding took place December 5, 2011.

