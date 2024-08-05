Albania Period: 1925-2022 1925-2022
200 Lekë 2001 "David" (Albania, Modern Republic)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 7,65 g
- Pure gold (0,2214 oz) 6,885 g
- Diameter 25,45 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 500
Description
- Country Albania
- Period Modern Republic
- Denomination 200 Lekë
- Year 2001
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Albanian 200 Lekë 2001 "David". This gold coin from the times of Modern Republic. The record price belongs to the lot 1002 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 2,400. Bidding took place March 28, 2021.
Сondition
- All companies
- Katz (1)
- Numimarket (1)
- Rauch (1)
- SINCONA (2)
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
609 $
Price in auction currency 2400 PLN
Seller SINCONA
Date June 9, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
524 $
Price in auction currency 500 CHF
Seller SINCONA
Date June 9, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date March 24, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
