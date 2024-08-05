200 Lekë 2001 "David" (Albania, Modern Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Albanian 200 Lekë 2001 "David". This gold coin from the times of Modern Republic. The record price belongs to the lot 1002 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 2,400. Bidding took place March 28, 2021.

Сondition PROOF (2) UNC (2) No grade (1)