Albania Period: 1925-2022 1925-2022

200 Lekë 2001 "David" (Albania, Modern Republic)

Obverse 200 Lekë 2001 "David" - Gold Coin Value - Albania, Modern Republic Reverse 200 Lekë 2001 "David" - Gold Coin Value - Albania, Modern Republic

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 7,65 g
  • Pure gold (0,2214 oz) 6,885 g
  • Diameter 25,45 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 500

Description

  • Country Albania
  • Period Modern Republic
  • Denomination 200 Lekë
  • Year 2001
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Albanian 200 Lekë 2001 "David". This gold coin from the times of Modern Republic. The record price belongs to the lot 1002 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 2,400. Bidding took place March 28, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Katz (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
Albania 200 Lekë 2001 "David" at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
609 $
Price in auction currency 2400 PLN
Albania 200 Lekë 2001 "David" at auction SINCONA - June 9, 2020
Seller SINCONA
Date June 9, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
524 $
Price in auction currency 500 CHF
Seller SINCONA
Date June 9, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Albania 200 Lekë 2001 "David" at auction Katz - March 24, 2019
Seller Katz
Date March 24, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Albania 200 Lekë 2001 "David" at auction Rauch - December 8, 2011
Seller Rauch
Date December 8, 2011
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 200 Lekë 2001 "David", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

