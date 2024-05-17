Key Date Coins

Voorhees Office, New Jersey

Cover Date Description Lots Sales Amount
April 21, 2025 Аукцион 1001 Bidding is open
April 20, 2025 Аукцион 1001 18,085 $
April 19, 2025 Аукцион 561 395,225 $
April 19, 2025 Аукцион 1001 1,730 $
April 18, 2025 Аукцион 1001 1,145 $
April 18, 2025 Аукцион 560 387,535 $
April 17, 2025 Аукцион 1001 9,875 $
April 17, 2025 Аукцион 1001 4,575 $
April 16, 2025 Аукцион 1001 2,175 $
April 16, 2025 Аукцион 1001 3,860 $
April 15, 2025 Аукцион 1000 1,300 $
April 14, 2025 Аукцион 561 339,725 $
April 14, 2025 Аукцион 1001 3,640 $
April 13, 2025 Аукцион 563 316,340 $
April 13, 2025 Аукцион 1001 4,740 $
April 12, 2025 Аукцион 1001 5,125 $
April 12, 2025 Аукцион 558 320,815 $
April 11, 2025 Аукцион 559 344,465 $
April 10, 2025 Аукцион 1001 1,510 $
April 10, 2025 Аукцион 1000 4,190 $

