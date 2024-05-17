Jencek Historical Enterprise, Inc.
Company Description
- Name Jencek Historical Enterprise, Inc.
- Country USA
- Year of foundation 2015
- Status Organization closed
Auctions
Cover Date Description Lots Sales Amount
February 10, 2015 Auction 29 150 12,519 $
December 9, 2014 Auction 28 150 8,797 $
November 11, 2014 Auction 27 160 12,063 $
October 14, 2014 Auction 26 150 23,127 $
September 9, 2014 Auction 25 150 12,678 $
August 12, 2014 Auction 24 150 13,040 $
July 8, 2014 Electronic Auction #23 150 20,714 $
June 10, 2014 Electronic Auction #22 150 9,615 $
May 13, 2014 Electronic Auction #21 150 13,522 $
April 8, 2014 Electronic Auction #20 190 25,134 $