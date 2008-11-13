James F. Elmen. World-Wide Coins of California
Company Description
- Country USA
- Year of foundation
- StatusOrganization closed
Auctions
CoverDateDescriptionLotsSales Amount
November 19, 2009The Girard Collection of Russian Georgia and other consignments463333,023 $
May 14, 2009The Girard Collection of Siberian Coinage and other consignments486-
November 13, 2008World Coins and Medals. Featuring the Steven J. D`Ippolito collection797-
May 5, 1994The Bernhard F. Brekke Collection, Part 335095,887 $
November 18, 1993The Bernhard F. Brekke Collection, Part 2300110,022 $
May 13, 1993The Bernhard F. Brekke Collection, Part 1 25060,228 $