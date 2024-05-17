Big Dog Auctions

Cover Date Description Lots Sales Amount
April 26, 2025 Аукцион 300 Bidding is open
April 19, 2025 Аукцион 300 10,458 $
April 12, 2025 Аукцион 310 6,523 $
April 5, 2025 Аукцион 315 9,451 $
March 28, 2025 Аукцион 325 1,444 $
March 21, 2025 Аукцион 305 2,062 $
March 14, 2025 March 15, 2025 Аукцион 300 5,126 $
March 7, 2025 March 8, 2025 Аукцион 310 7,032 $
February 28, 2025 March 1, 2025 Аукцион 300 6,543 $
February 21, 2025 February 22, 2025 Аукцион 310 8,781 $
February 15, 2025 Аукцион 305 9,090 $
February 8, 2025 Аукцион 310 11,063 $
February 1, 2025 Аукцион 300 10,471 $
January 25, 2025 Аукцион 320 10,161 $
January 18, 2025 Аукцион 250 9,419 $
January 11, 2025 Аукцион 300 10,991 $

