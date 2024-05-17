Pashiz Coins Ltd
Company Description
- Name Pashiz Coins Ltd
- Country United Kingdom
- Year of foundation
- Status Operating organization
- Official page https://www.pashizcoins.com
London Office
- Country United Kingdom
- City London
- Address Southgate house, 121 Loughborough Park
- Phone +44 7454601146
- Email info@pashizcoins.com
Auctions
Cover Date Description Lots Sales Amount
January 19, 2025 E-Auction 5 137 6,165 $
June 30, 2024 E-Auction 4 328 15,358 $
July 10, 2022 E-Auction 3 304 4,775 $
December 5, 2021 E-Auction 2 227 6,857 $
March 3, 2020 E-Auction 1 118 2,900 $