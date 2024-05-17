Pashiz Coins Ltd

Company Description

  • Name Pashiz Coins Ltd
  • Country United Kingdom
  • Year of foundation
  • Status Operating organization
  • Official page https://www.pashizcoins.com
London Office

Auctions

Cover Date Description Lots Sales Amount
January 19, 2025 E-Auction 5 137 6,165 $
June 30, 2024 E-Auction 4 328 15,358 $
July 10, 2022 E-Auction 3 304 4,775 $
December 5, 2021 E-Auction 2 227 6,857 $
March 3, 2020 E-Auction 1 118 2,900 $

