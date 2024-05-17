Papillon Numismatic
Company Description
- Name Papillon Numismatic
- Country United Kingdom
- Year of foundation
- Status Organization closed
- Official page https://www.biddr.com/auctions/papillonnumismatic/
Auctions
Cover Date Description Lots Sales Amount
September 19, 2021 Auction 8 1063 431,623 $
July 10, 2021 July 11, 2021 Auction 7 926 333,506 $
May 7, 2021 Auction 6 461 239,191 $
March 6, 2021 March 7, 2021 Auction 5 1188 338,411 $
December 19, 2020 Auction 4 640 161,688 $
November 29, 2020 Auction 3 630 110,961 $
October 25, 2020 October 26, 2020 Auction 2 506 112,258 $
September 20, 2020 Auction 1 583 131,689 $