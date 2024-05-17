Coins of the Realm Ltd.
Company Description
- Name Coins of the Realm Ltd.
- Country United Kingdom
- Year of foundation 2003
- Status Operating organization
- Official page https://coinsoftherealm.com/
Harlow Office
- Country United Kingdom
- City Harlow
- Address PO Box 12131
- Phone +44(0)1279445715
- Email admin@coinsoftherealm.org
Auctions
Cover Date Description Lots Sales Amount
November 28, 2021 Auction 20 – 0% Buyers Premium 72 8,447 $
October 24, 2021 Auction 18 – 0% Buyers Premium 190 119,365 $
September 26, 2021 Auction 17 – 0% Buyers Premium 188 94,765 $
August 29, 2021 Auction 16 – 0% Buyers Premium 188 72,657 $
March 13, 2021 Auction 11 167 60,436 $
February 15, 2021 Auction 10 146 48,344 $
January 24, 2021 Auction 9 222 76,782 $
December 14, 2020 Auction 8 250 127,869 $
October 31, 2020 Auction 6 305 106,282 $
September 26, 2020 Auction 5 314 125,584 $
August 29, 2020 Auction 4 262 165,261 $
August 1, 2020 Auction 3 300 144,340 $
June 27, 2020 Auction 2 253 114,873 $
May 30, 2020 Auction 1 300 154,352 $