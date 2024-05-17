Classical Numismatic Group, LLC / Nomos AG
Company Description
- Name Classical Numismatic Group, LLC / Nomos AG
- Country United Kingdom
- Year of foundation
- Status Operating organization
- Official page https://www.cngcoins.com/
Auctions
Cover Date Description Lots Sales Amount
May 17, 2015 Nomos 10 135 1,380,260 $
October 20, 2014 Nomos 9 237 1,241,034 $
October 21, 2013 Nomos 8 222 2,460,177 $
May 14, 2013 Nomos 7 163 2,522,381 $
May 7, 2012 Nomos 6 167 1,620,041 $
October 24, 2011 Nomos 5 246 2,506,538 $
May 9, 2011 Nomos 3, 4 666 9,716,991 $
May 17, 2010 Nomos 2 191 1,884,106 $
May 5, 2009 Nomos 1 200 3,561,184 $