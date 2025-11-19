Cheshire Stamp Coin Auctions
Company Description
- NameCheshire Stamp Coin Auctions
- Country United Kingdom
- Year of foundation
- StatusOperating organization
- Official pagehttps://cheshirestampcoinauctions.co.uk/
Knutsford Office
- CountryUnited Kingdom
- CityKnutsford
- AddressBooths Hall, Booths Park, Chelford Road
- Phone07706594784
- Emailcheshirestampcoinauctions@gmail.com
Auctions
CoverDateDescriptionLotsSales Amount
November 21, 2025Аукцион 20Bidding is open
November 19, 2025Аукцион 001128-