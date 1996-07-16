Bonhams Knightsbridge

Company Description

  • NameBonhams Knightsbridge
  • Country United Kingdom
  • Year of foundation1793
  • StatusOperating organization
  • Official pagehttps://www.bonhams.com/
Official page

London Office

Auctions

CoverDateDescriptionLotsSales Amount
July 8, 2025July 17, 2025The Property of a Lady. Collectible World and US Gold Coins781,150,200 $
December 8, 20108 December 2010 | New York | Live auction | Coins and Banknotes 5329,519,237 $
July 16, 1996July 17, 1996The Alexander Patterson Collection935-