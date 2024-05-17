Sultansauction
Company Description
- Name Sultansauction
- Country Turkey
- Year of foundation 2020
- Status Operating organization
- Official page http://www.sultansauction.com/
Maltepe Office, Istanbul
- Country Turkey
- City Maltepe, Istanbul
- Address Kesit Danışmanlık A.Ş. Altayçeşme Mah. Çamlı Sok. Ofis Park İş Merkezi No:21/21
- Phone +90 532 243 79 87
- Email auction@kesit.info
Auctions
Cover Date Description Lots Sales Amount
February 20, 2021 Nicomedia World Banknotes Auction 1017 16,626 $
November 15, 2020 Autumn World Banknotes Auction 612 26,826 $