Obolos
Company Description
- Name Obolos
- Country Switzerland
- Year of foundation 1972
- Status Operating organization
- Official page https://nomosag.com/auction
Zurich Office
- Country Switzerland
- City Zurich
- Address Auf der Mauer, 9
- Phone +41 44 250 51 80
- Email info@nomosag.com
Auctions
Cover Date Description Lots Sales Amount
June 30, 2024 webauction 32 158 Bidding is open
April 21, 2024 Webauction 31 872 221,880 $
December 17, 2023 webauction 30 836 255,712 $
October 8, 2023 webauction 29 854 227,722 $
July 2, 2023 webauction 28 820 248,126 $
March 21, 2023 webauction 27 944 308,865 $
December 18, 2022 webauction 26 619 180,487 $
October 23, 2022 webauction 25 999 268,474 $
August 21, 2022 webauction 24 913 198,713 $
June 12, 2022 Webauction 23 1115 282,329 $
March 6, 2022 webauction 22 888 357,267 $
January 2, 2022 webauction 21 1157 352,211 $
October 3, 2021 webauction 20 1603 457,605 $
May 8, 2021 webauction 19 1211 360,880 $
February 21, 2021 webauction 18 1016 839,608 $
December 20, 2020 webauction 17 978 406,421 $
October 11, 2020 webauction 16 1390 501,704 $
May 24, 2020 webauction 15 1154 387,549 $
December 15, 2019 webauction 14 800 307,728 $
July 2, 2019 Webauction 13 830 258,729 $