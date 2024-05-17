Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Obolos

Company Description

Official page

Zurich Office

Auctions

Cover Date Description Lots Sales Amount
June 30, 2024 webauction 32 158 Bidding is open
April 21, 2024 Webauction 31 872 221,880 $
December 17, 2023 webauction 30 836 255,712 $
October 8, 2023 webauction 29 854 227,722 $
July 2, 2023 webauction 28 820 248,126 $
March 21, 2023 webauction 27 944 308,865 $
December 18, 2022 webauction 26 619 180,487 $
October 23, 2022 webauction 25 999 268,474 $
August 21, 2022 webauction 24 913 198,713 $
June 12, 2022 Webauction 23 1115 282,329 $
March 6, 2022 webauction 22 888 357,267 $
January 2, 2022 webauction 21 1157 352,211 $
October 3, 2021 webauction 20 1603 457,605 $
May 8, 2021 webauction 19 1211 360,880 $
February 21, 2021 webauction 18 1016 839,608 $
December 20, 2020 webauction 17 978 406,421 $
October 11, 2020 webauction 16 1390 501,704 $
May 24, 2020 webauction 15 1154 387,549 $
December 15, 2019 webauction 14 800 307,728 $
July 2, 2019 Webauction 13 830 258,729 $