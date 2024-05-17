Feldman International Auctions
Company Description
- Name Feldman International Auctions
- Country Switzerland
- Year of foundation 1967
- Status Operating organization
- Official page https://feldmanauctions.com/
Geneva Office
- Country Switzerland
- City Geneva
- Address PO Box 29, Chemin du Pavillon 2 1218 - Le Grand-Saconnex
- Phone +41 22 727 07 77
- Email info@feldmanauctions.com
Auctions
Cover Date Description Lots Sales Amount
December 1, 2024 The Silk Road Collection 277 1,120,821 $
December 1, 2024 December 2024 Auction 73 155,052 $