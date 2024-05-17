Feldman International Auctions

  • Name Feldman International Auctions
  • Country Switzerland
  • Year of foundation 1967
  • Status Operating organization
  • Official page https://feldmanauctions.com/
Cover Date Description Lots Sales Amount
December 1, 2024 The Silk Road Collection 277 1,120,821 $
December 1, 2024 December 2024 Auction 73 155,052 $

