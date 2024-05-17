Beurret Bailly Widmer Auktionen
Company Description
- Name Beurret Bailly Widmer Auktionen
- Country Switzerland
- Year of foundation 2011
- Status Operating organization
- Official page https://www.beurret-bailly.com/
Basel Office
- Country Switzerland
- City Basel
- Address Schwarzwaldallee, 171
- Phone +41613123200
- Email info@bbw-auktionen.com
Zurich Office
- Country Switzerland
- City Zurich
- Address Kirchgasse, 33
- Phone +41433439033
- Email info@bbw-auktionen.com
St Gallen Office
- Country Switzerland
- City St Gallen
- Address Unterstrasse, 11
- Phone +41712276868
- Email info@galeriewidmer.com
Auctions
Cover Date Description Lots Sales Amount
June 20, 2018 Auction 20 June 2018 320 4,374,728 $