Beurret Bailly Widmer Auktionen

Company Description

  • Name Beurret Bailly Widmer Auktionen
  • Country Switzerland
  • Year of foundation 2011
  • Status Operating organization
  • Official page https://www.beurret-bailly.com/
Official page

Basel Office

Zurich Office

St Gallen Office

Auctions

Cover Date Description Lots Sales Amount
June 20, 2018 Auction 20 June 2018 320 4,374,728 $

Available by subscription

Get access