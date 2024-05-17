Pegasus Auctions AB
Company Description
- Name Pegasus Auctions AB
- Country Sweden
- Year of foundation
- Status Operating organization
- Official page https://www.pegasusauctions.com
Malmö Office
- Country Sweden
- City Malmö
- Address PO BOX 4174
- Phone +46 707 953 668
- Email auction.support@pegasusauctions.com
Auctions
Cover Date Description Lots Sales Amount
December 8, 2024 Auction 10 765 726,235 $
June 30, 2024 Auction 9 586 493,725 $
November 26, 2023 Auction 8 579 454,651 $
June 4, 2023 Auktion 7 750 500,526 $
December 29, 2022 Auction 6 570 589,550 $
March 27, 2022 Auction 5 1076 201,397 $
January 30, 2022 Auction 4 251 989,335 $
December 19, 2021 Auction 3 115 398,323 $
May 5, 2013 Auction 2 1172 101,046 $