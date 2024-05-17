Juno
Company Description
- Name Juno
- Country Russia
- Year of foundation
- Status Operating organization
- Official page https://ru.bidspirit.com/ui/houses/ivno?lang=ru
Moscow Office
- Country Russia
- City Moscow
- Address
- Phone 8-906-7771464
- Email ivnoauction@mail.ru
Auctions
Cover Date Description Lots Sales Amount
April 11, 2025 Аукцион 250 8,689 $
February 28, 2025 Аукцион 212 9,447 $
January 24, 2025 Аукцион 250 12,183 $
December 6, 2024 Аукцион 250 13,682 $
October 25, 2024 Аукцион 240 8,298 $
September 13, 2024 Аукцион 235 12,690 $
June 21, 2024 Аукцион LI 211 16,500 $
May 17, 2024 Аукцион L 257 18,188 $
April 5, 2024 Аукцион XLVIIII 250 18,785 $
March 1, 2024 Аукцион XLVIII 250 7,748 $
January 26, 2024 Аукцион XLVII 250 12,444 $
December 8, 2023 Аукцион XLVI 250 14,924 $
October 27, 2023 Аукцион XLV 232 7,586 $
September 22, 2023 Аукцион XLIIII 232 17,274 $
May 19, 2023 Аукцион XLIII 240 15,888 $
April 7, 2023 Аукцион XLII 232 12,405 $
February 24, 2023 Аукцион XLI 232 15,316 $
December 9, 2022 Аукцион XL 232 14,421 $
October 21, 2022 Аукцион XXXVIIII 232 14,149 $
September 16, 2022 Аукцион XXXVIII 232 19,275 $