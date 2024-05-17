Восточно-европейский
Company Description
- Name Восточно-европейский
- Country Russia
- Year of foundation
- Status Operating organization
- Official page https://ru.bidspirit.com/ui/houses/vead?lang=ru
Saint Petersburg Office
- Country Russia
- City Saint Petersburg
- Address 7-я линия Васильевского острова, д. 62, к.2, офис 1005
- Phone +79991883370
- Email numiz3377@gmail.com
Auctions
Cover Date Description Lots Sales Amount
April 10, 2025 Аукцион 12 929 13,423 $
March 18, 2025 Аукцион 11 170 152,681 $
February 27, 2025 Аукцион 10 584 35,065 $
February 11, 2025 Аукцион 9 227 34,989 $
January 15, 2025 Аукцион 8 777 33,283 $
December 11, 2024 Аукцион 7 212 61,883 $
November 14, 2024 Аукцион 6 454 8,660 $
October 22, 2024 Аукцион 5 200 101,863 $
October 3, 2024 Аукцион 4 299 8,794 $
September 12, 2024 Аукцион 3 265 7,445 $
August 28, 2024 Аукцион 2 251 15,309 $
July 27, 2024 Аукцион 1 129 35,880 $