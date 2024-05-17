ПОЛПОЛУШКИН
Company Description
- Name ПОЛПОЛУШКИН
- Country Russia
- Year of foundation
- Status Operating organization
- Official page https://ru.bidspirit.com/ui/houses/polpolushkin,false?lang=ru
Moscow Office
- Country Russia
- City Moscow
- Address
- Phone +7 905 774 65 54
- Email info@polpolushkin.ru https://t.me/polpolushk
Auctions
Cover Date Description Lots Sales Amount
April 10, 2025 Аукцион 7 189 7,821 $
March 14, 2025 Аукцион 6 138 7,265 $
February 22, 2025 Аукцион 5 150 13,616 $
January 30, 2025 Аукцион 4 183 39,735 $