NIKO
Company Description
- Name NIKO
- Country Russia
- Year of foundation
- Status Operating organization
- Official page https://nicoinvest.ru/
Saint Petersburg Office
- Country Russia
- City Saint Petersburg
- Address Московский проспект, д. 79А, бизнес центр "Московский 79А", оф. 310,
- Phone +7-812-988-21-00
- Email info@nicoinvest.ru
Auctions
Cover Date Description Lots Sales Amount
March 14, 2018 Аукцион 26 786 265,310 $
February 14, 2018 Аукцион 25 850 232,533 $
December 20, 2017 Аукцион 24 920 514,892 $
November 22, 2017 Аукцион 23 645 296,255 $
October 25, 2017 Аукцион 22 653 284,306 $
October 2, 2017 Аукцион 21 601 175,724 $
August 29, 2017 Аукцион 20 495 171,164 $
August 9, 2017 Аукцион 19 730 276,037 $
June 28, 2017 Аукцион 18 884 234,284 $
May 17, 2017 Аукцион 17 753 390,271 $
April 19, 2017 Аукцион 16 529 180,002 $